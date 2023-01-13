The weather patterns we have been experiencing in our area seem to have our plants very confused.
This roller coaster weather is making it hard for us gardeners to know what to plant, what to dig up, what to trim back, what to feed and what to water or not water. This situation can make gardening very confusing.
Since no one knows what the future will bring we just have to go with what our experiences tell us is best at this time. We know our weather situations can change at any time, hot to cold, dry to wet, strong winds etc. With all of this, just remember that healthy plants usually have a better chance of making it through the winter, the summer, drought or high dry winds.
After a time of low temperatures, or freezing weather, it’s time to assess your landscape. Many plants may look dead but still have live root systems. When in doubt, check stems by scratching a stem with your thumb nail. As you move down the stem, look for green. Green means life. All dead parts can be cut off. Unfortunately dead will not come back.
After low temperatures and or freezes, working with non-woody herbaceous plants like vegetables, flowers, house plants may look mushy ugly and wet. To dig up the ugly ones or not to dig them up will be up to you. Many people quickly remove all ugly plants and replace with new. But, others prefer to trim back uglies, feed them, keep them well watered and watch for them to reemerge for another season.
Thing is, we unfortunately just don’t know what nature has in store for us. Best thing I can suggest is to just do nothing until spring, or clean and trim back the uglies, feed them and be patient.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.