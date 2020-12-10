Mention Christmas flowers to most people, and many will usually think of poinsettias, which are pretty red, or other colored, festive plants that are common this time of the year. After a few weeks, when poinsettias have dropped their colorful bracts, which are thought of as leaves, they are usually headed for compost piles or garbage cans. But there is another Christmas plant that is also beautiful and festive. I bet the Christmas cactus could easily be called the second most popular Christmas plant in the country. The Christmas cactus can live to bloom and show off for many Christmas holidays to come. The Christmas cactus is easy to care for and also easy to propagate into many more plants.
While the name cactus suggests hot, dry, desert conditions, the Christmas cactus is not that kind of cactus. Christmas cacti are tropical cacti, originating in the coastal mountain areas of southeastern Brazil. This type of cactus prefers to grow in cool to warm shady and humid areas.
Blooming Christmas cacti are often given as Christmas gifts. After the holidays, I sometimes get calls from people wanting to know just how to take care of their new potted Christmas cactus. This time of year, with our unpredictable weather, it’s probably best to keep a Christmas cactus indoors in a sunny location — away from heaters, fireplaces and any other heat sources. Give your new Christmas cactus a good drink when the top couple of inches of soil are dry and never leave a Christmas cactus sitting in water. Indoor temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s will be good for the cactus while it’s indoors — until warmer weather returns and all threat of freezing temperatures have passed.
Fertilize the plant every couple of weeks with liquid seaweed, or your blooming fertilizer of choice, to keep the plant healthy and blooming. By the time spring arrives, your cactus should be forming buds and ready to bloom again.
Christmas cacti are not poisonous to cats or dogs but if ingested, it could cause some temporary stomach irritation, vomiting or diarrhea.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
