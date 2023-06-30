Well, we made it. At least most of us are almost back to our normal state of plugging in, turning on, charging and giving thanks for Ben Franklin, Thomas Edison and the others who brought us this miracle called electrical power.
There is a musical called “1776,” which was written a few decades ago. It is reminding us in acting, dialogue and music of what our nation’s forefathers went through to get our country’s Constitution written, ratified and passed in that sultry, smothering heat of Philadelphia in 1776. They were not wearing shorts and tank tops either. The style during that time period included many layers of clothing, wigs and probably no ice water.
If you have read From My Kitchen for any time at all that was near America’s birthday, then you already know that the Fourth of July is my favorite holiday. I love patriotic music, the colors, the food hot dogs, maybe apple pie, etc. I have talked for years about making a flag cookie of red, white and blue M&Ms (which now are easy to find, not like the year that my friend Paul Folzenlogen and his grandchildren spent hours and miles trying to find some) or a flag cake made of strawberries and blueberries on a white frosting base. Blue food just never had a great appeal until blueberries became popular and readily available in our area.
I am sharing colorful recipes today that you might like to serve on this day to commemorate the red, white and blue and all it stands for.
The first is a recipe you might consider serving for a breakfast or brunch dish for the Fourth.
Strawberry Pancakes
Ingredients
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 cup crushed strawberries (see note)
- 1/4 cup oil
- 1 tsp. almond extract
- 2 cups whole wheat or white flour
- 2 Tbls. brown sugar
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. baking soda
Steps
In large mixing bowl, beat eggs until foamy.
Stir buttermilk, strawberries, oil and almond extract into eggs.
In separate bowl, mix flour, brown sugar, baking powder and baking soda. Add dry ingredients into egg mixture and beat together with wire whisk just until smooth. Heat griddle or large skillet until hot. Add butter to grease, then cook pancakes until bubbly on one side then flip to the other. Cook until done and serve with strawberry yogurt and fresh strawberries or strawberry syrup. Makes about 3-4 servings.
Note: You can use fresh or frozen strawberries. If using frozen, drain well before mixing into batter.
If you enjoy entertaining as I do, have you noticed that you are better off if you can keep the hungry hordes out from under your feet while doing last-minute preparation?
The solution I have discovered through the years is to serve some sort of appetizer or nibbles before the actual meal is ready. I have several things I depend on, mainly the well-known Rotel dip with chips but I am still trying to share recipes that I have not used in any of the cookbooks I have written. If you are new to me and my column, you might not know that I specialize in simple recipes with few ingredients.
Since we are right in the middle of the local produce/gardening season, I am trying to help use up some of those cucumbers. Try this easy dip or spread.
Creamy Cucumber Spread
Ingredients
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tsp. seasoned salt
- 1 cup seeded, finely chopped cucumbers
Steps
With mixer, beat cream cheese until soft and creamy. Add remaining ingredients. Let guests spread on crackers or eat as a dip.