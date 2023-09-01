Our annual fall plant sale will be from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 9.
We are dedicated to offering you the best possible plant shopping experience. Not only will we offer a large variety of plants, but our Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions, help with purchases and assist in loading your new plants into your vehicle.
Wagons are available to ensure that your hands are free to adopt as many new plants as you desire. We will even provide you with a Master Gardener helper should you need two or more wagons for all your chosen plants.
Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted. The sale will be at Victoria Educational Gardens in the air-conditioned pavilion, 283 Bachelor Drive, across from the Victoria Regional Airport control tower.
Our sales are known to see a large reduction of inventory by around mid-morning, so come early. Remember —“The early bird gets the worm.”
We will offer a selection of plants for everyone as we recognize that plants, much like pets, are unique to each person and their home. Our offerings will include tall plants, short plants, climbing plants, colorful plants, unusual plants, edible plants, bushes, trees, flowers and many more. The sky is the limit when it comes to the choices we provide.
Fall vegetable gardeners come to see our cabbage, kale, tomatoes and broccoli. These plants have been grown in our greenhouse and nurtured by our own Master Gardeners.
Those veggies might need some help from our pollinator friends. So garden folks don’t forget to stop by and look at our pollinator attracting plants too. Even if you are not a person who enjoys vegetable gardening, our bee/butterfly friends will welcome a pollinator plant in your yard.
Bird lovers can choose from pigeonberry (Rivinia humilis), yellow sophora (Sophora tomentosa), and Texas lantana (Lantana urticoldes).
If you have trouble deciding between a plant for our feathered friends or pollinator friends, no problem because we offer two plants that both birds and butterflies are attracted to — Texas lantana (Lantana urticoldes) and pigeonberry (Rivina humilis).
Finally for our butterfly loving friends, we will be offering skeleton-leaf goldeneye (Viguiera stenoloba), zizotes milkweed (Asclepias oenotheroides), pigeonberry (Rivina humilis) and seaside goldenrod (Solidago sempervirens).
Save Sept. 9 on your calendar. We look forward to seeing you, your family, and friends at our fall plant sale. It is also the perfect opportunity to walk through our gardens and enjoy the beauty they have to offer.