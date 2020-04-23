Spring gardening is in full swing, despite some rather unusual weather conditions.
Spring gardening means spring insects. So today, I’m going to go over a few of the of the most popular organic insecticides that are often used on organic gardens.
Bacillus thuringiensis (BT) has been used for many years by organic gardeners to fight different types of caterpillars, mosquitoes, black flies, beetles and moths. BT is a microbe that’s naturally found in the soil.
There are many types of BT with each type being highly specific to a specific insect group. The bad thing about BT is that it lacks staying power. Unlike many other natural insecticides, BT only has a one- to two-day residual expectancy.
Spinosad insecticide is another natural product used by many organic gardeners for a variety of garden pests. Spinosad is derived from the fermentated juices of a lowly soil bacterium. Sinosad is considered to be one of the safest organic insecticides used by humans.
Spinosad is safe for butterflies as well as many insect predators and parasites. Spinosad is especially effective on caterpillars, thrips, borers, bagworms, leafminers, fire ants and tent caterpillars.
Neem oil has multiple uses in the garden. It’s not only an effective organic insecticide but is also a miticide and fungicide.
Neem oil is derived from the seeds of neem trees. Neems insecticidal properties are targeted to specific pests, such as aphids, white flies, moth larvae, Japanese beetles, scale, spider mites and white flies.
Neem can interfere with an insect’s hormone system, making it harder for insects to grow and lay eggs. It can also hinder a pest’s ability to eat and that leads to death.
Neem oil is safe to be used around pets, children, livestock and most wildlife.
It is also used as a fungicide against rust, black spot, mildew, leaf spot, scab and blight.
Thanks to these natural organic products, we are able to safely grow our gardens minus pests.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
