This past week I’ve had reports of some “very nervous black wasps” quickly flying all around outdoor areas and indoor areas.
I have also experienced these very busy solid black colored wasp. Turns out these little speedsters are known as cricket hunters, or cricket killers. They are part of the solitary Sphecidae wasp family and cousin to the cicada killer wasps.
Cricket hunters spend their days searching for crickets, which they sting to paralyze the crickets with their venom. When immobilized the cricket killer can then drag the cricket to a nest where the female cricket hunter lays one egg on each paralyzed victim. After the egg hatches it begins feeding on its paralyzed cricket prey. It’s believed that one cricket provides enough food for a single wasp to develop.
The natural nesting area for cricket hunters is usually in the ground, but as human populations continue to encroach on their areas, female cricket hunters are now frequently taking advantage of man-made structures. You might find weep holes, ventilation holes, areas under foundations or any type of cavities or holes in walls of homes and other structures being used as nesting sites.
After a cricket larva matures, it leaves the nesting area. If nests are located in walls or foundations of homes, it is often possible to find wasp entering a home through air vents or other unseen openings trying to find their way outdoors to begin hunting for their next meal.
Cricket hunters will very seldom sting humans unless provoked. So even though they might end up in your home and can easily be killed with a fly swatter, remember they can be very beneficial and useful in ridding us of those stinky crickets.
Here is a simple natural wasp insecticide to help eliminate any wasp when necessary. Mix one cup of white vinegar with one cup of water, to that add about 20 drops of peppermint essential oil and two tablespoon of Dawn soap.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.