My first recollection of the plant crown of thorns (Euphorbia milii) was at my aunt’s home in the 1950s. I noted that the stems were covered with thorns and ended with vibrant red flowers. The thorns were not as harsh as rose thorns or stiff as cactus thorns.
My aunt said that the plant’s name was a religious symbol. The red flowers were a reminder of blood drops. This plant was definitely not part of the bouquet that she let me pick.
Research indicates that there are many more cultivars with varied sizes and bloom colors. Crown of thorns is also known as Christ plant or Christ thorn. It comes from Madagascar, located in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Africa. Madagascar is a little smaller than Texas.
Unique flora can be found in this humid and sub-humid country. Dry thickets and arid soils are home to Euphorbia milii. The 2,000 varieties of this family include poinsettias, milkweed, lawn weeds and redbird cactus.
Euphorbias can be annuals, bi-annuals or perennials. The crown of thorns is one of the perennial euphorbias that can be grown in pots or directly in the ground. This type vegetation, when cut exudes a milky latex that can be caustic.
This milky sap is irritating to the skin and can be toxic. Latex can cause temporary blindness. Immediately and thoroughly wash the contacted area. Do not allow dogs and cats to ingest Euphorbia plants.
The Euphorbia milii has inch-long spines that cover all of the stems and branches. Take precautions and wear gloves when handling crown of thorn plants.
Guess where the green flowers are hiding. They are inside those colorful enclosures known as bracts. The outside bracts are usually red, variegated reds or cream-colored. Two bracts surround the flower.
The bracts are not petals but almost appear as one roundish form. Bract sizes are dependent on the cultivar. The smallest size would be a quarter-inch wide and the largest about an inch wide.
The flower self-fertilizes. For my thorn-less specimen, I placed the spent blooms in the same pot and new seedlings sprouted.
Long-lasting flowers start appearing in the spring and continue blooming for several months or even all year. A cluster of four flowers appears on a branch tip.
Crown of thorns needs at least three to four hours of sun daily to have good blooms. Night time is necessary to initiate blooming for this plant. Over-fertilizing negatively affects flowering because it promotes leaf growth.
The website, www.crazycritters.com/crownofthorns has helpful hints for growing this gem. It can tolerate 100-degree temperatures and Texas droughts. Some afternoon shade may be needed to protect it from the scorching sun.
Crown of thorn plants are happy in zones 9 and 10. Cool temperatures of 50-degrees or below may be harmful. In coastal areas it can tolerate some salt sprays.
As an indoor specimen, it will need a very bright spot to induce flowers. Water when soil is dry. Water sparingly during the winter. Roots are shallow, allowing this plant to live in the same pot for years.
Propagate by cutting a small branch where it meets the stem. Use a sharp blade. Callus the drippy end by placing the cutting on a paper towel for a few days. Put the callused end into damp soil or sand and place it in bright, indirect light at about 75-degrees. The cutting will root after six weeks.
My red bloomers rooted easily and are growing into strong plants. My cream-colored bloomers still have green stems and are “thinking about rooting.”
The many cultivars and hybrids of crown of thorns continue to fascinate me and other gardeners. The many choices can be dwarf, compact growth, upright or even thorn-less varieties. Personally, I prefer the smaller red blooming ones.