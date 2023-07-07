I find it very interesting and fun watching our many dragonflies drop down to our ponds, drop their eggs and swoop back up again.
Few people realize just how interesting dragonflies can be. Being one of the very first insects to inhabit our planet, many millions of years ago even before dinosaurs, make them uniquely ancient insects.
Dragonflies have spectacular flying abilities with two sets of wings that each work independently of each other and give them superior agility in the air. Dragonflies can fly in any direction, sideways, backwards and even hover in a single spot for a minute or more.
Dragonfly eggs are laid in the water and when the larvae hatch they live underwater for up to two years. Some species stay in the larval state for up to six years. Larva can molt up to 17 times before surfacing and transforming into the adult dragonflies we know.
Dragonflies eat a large variety of food, including other insect larvae, tadpoles, flies, mosquitoes, midges and even butterflies.
Dragonflies can be a big help for humans by controlling mosquito populations. One dragonfly can eat between 30 and 100s of mosquitoes per day.
Until next time, let's try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.