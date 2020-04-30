One of the pleasures of walking in a park or forest can be all the trees and wildlife. But have you ever noticed all the different varieties of leaves?
There are so many different types, colors and shapes on all the plants. But why are there so many varieties and not just one or two types?
The simple answer to this question is that leaves on all plants, including trees, are different to cope with different environmental conditions from where they are found. Over time as environments change, plants can actually change the shapes of their leaves to help adapt to the changes happening in that specific location.
Leaves are so much more important to our life than most people think.
A leaf’s primary function is to go through photosynthesis, which is the process by which plants use sunlight to synthesize foods from carbon dioxide and water. Leaves also absorb water vapor from the air, store food and water plus add some protection to plants that help plants to survive.
The many changes of leaves are also related to an increase or decrease of local rainfall and temperatures. It is not yet known if these changes are a result of the plants’ genetic control or just an adaptation to environmental change.
Matching a leaf’s shape to an appropriate environment is important to the health of the plant as well as the health of the planet. Just as conditions where plants grow vary wildly, so do the size of leaves.
The shape and size of a plant’s leaves are a response from that particular plant or tree, and its long term ecological and evolutionary history.
Plants and trees are basically learning to adapt to the environment that they are growing in. The shape, size and other physical attributes of their leaves are a direct correlation to their surroundings.
Matching a plant or tree’s leaf shape to the appropriate environment is very important to the health and life of a plant or tree.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
