This week we will take another look at some other creatures that help our gardens be pest free and healthy. Lets start with worms, beneficial earth moving garden worms.
Earthworms improve gardens by constantly burrowing throughout the soil, loosening the soil and fertilizing with their worm castings. Earthworms can be a big help for gardeners.
Like it or not many types of ants are known to be beneficial. Ants are able to till your soil as well as the earthworms can. They are also great composters. But, I do realize there's that stinging thing.
Lizards are natural predators that eat all kinds of garden pests. Low populations of lizards in your gardens can be a sign of pollutants near the area, since they are very sensitive to synthetic pesticides.
Birds of all types can also be wonderful helpers in our gardens. Birds can be a very special part of your garden's ecosystem.
Birds are very efficient pollinators.
Insect eating birds like wrens will eat all types of garden insect pests. Seed eating birds can help keep weeds from taking over an area. When birds are around in your garden they can often eliminate the need for toxic insecticides.
It's nice to know there are so many creatures out there to help us gardeners.
Until next time, let's try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.