Well it appears that it’s time again to release some of the beneficial Trickogramma wasp.
I’m beginning to get reports that worms are showing up in different types of trees and quickly defoliating the foliage.
These very tiny wasp eat the eggs of all types of worms and caterpillars, preventing your plants and trees from worm and caterpillar damage.
Putting Trichogramma wasp eggs out at the first sign of worms, or just as a preventative, will help to prevent you from having worms climbing all over your plants eating the foliage, having worms dropping out of trees, worms climbing the walls of your house, worm poop droppings on your sidewalks and patio and just being unwanted pests. Timing is key to getting rid of worms with these wasp. Trickogramma wasp only want worm eggs. Nothing else. Once you have a worm infested area, the wasp are of no help.
We are having lots of reports from vegetable gardeners about how well their gardens are producing this season. But unfortunately, a few others are reporting that their beautiful tomatoes are tasteless. That’s so disappointing.
For this garden problem I’d suggest using some Epson salt. Epson salt, which is magnesium, is a natural mineral often deficient in some soils and not available to our plants. Magnesium helps the cells in the plants to be better able at absorbing key minerals needed for strong healthy growth and tastier fruits and vegetables.
It also helps increase photosynthesis and can deter some insect pests.
Epson salt can be added to other fertilizers or used by its self. Or, lightly sprinkle it dry around plants and water it in. Epson salt is like a super food for gardens.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
