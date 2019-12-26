Here it is, the end of another year. But it’s still not too late to add more vegetables to your gardens. There is still time for onions, radish, beets, carrots, collards, Swiss chard, leaf lettuce and spinach. There is also time to plant garlic cloves in your garden for spring harvesting.
Be sure to keep inactive areas of your gardens free of all garden waste. Diseased or dead plants left in your gardens can invite insect pests and different plant diseases over the next few months. It is always best to remove plants that are past their prime and have quit producing. Any garden waste material that is insect- or disease-free should be chopped up and added to your compost pile.
Now is a great time to spread extra organic material on the soil of fallow garden beds that you’ll be planting next spring. Spreading several inches of good compost will help to increase the soils fertility and improve its texture. It is not necessary to work the compost into the soil.
Remember, compost, along with all other organic material, will always help heavy gumbo type soils to drain better, while sandy loose soils will be able to retain moisture, all with the help of the organic matter.
Now a reminder: This is the best time of the year to add a thin layer of compost all over your lawn for a healthier, greener spring lawn.
Before the next really cold night, be sure that both new, as well as established flowering plants, are well mulched. Several inches of mulch, compost or any other organic matter spread over the surface of the soil around these plants can help to protect them from cold damage.
Watering is also important, even in cold weather. Plant roots growing in an evenly moist soil are much less likely to suffer from cold damage than plants that are left to dry out.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.