High temperatures and the lack of rain mean gardeners should be fertilizing their flowering annuals and perennial flowers every 3-4 weeks to keep the plants healthy and blooming.
Keep in mind that it takes a lot of energy for a plant to produce blooms and to stay healthy.
Most container-grown plants need even more attention than in-ground plants will.
Summer heat and lack of rain can cause limited amounts of flowering. Containers in the full sun could need watering once a day or more, depending on the container size and type. Plants in terra cotta will dry out very fast.
The first summer for newly planted woody ornamental transplants can be tough. Even though they might have been in the ground for a few months now, the roots are still young and very dependent on you for regular watering to keep roots moist and healthy in this hot summer weather. By next summer they should be less dependent on you.
If you are looking for some color in a dry hot area of your yard, try planting lantanas. Lantana plants tend to do well in areas where other bloomers tend to fail. Lantanas are colorful shrubby perennials that are a must in any pollinator garden.
Ornamental grasses make easy low maintenance plants that can add interest to your gardens.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.