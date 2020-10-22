My friend Helen who has become a gardener since sheltering at home, asked me “What do I need to do in my yard in October?” My answer is simply “Many things. Your choice.”
Amending soils
Start with the soil. October is the month to add organic matter to the soils to prepare for planting cool-season annuals and vegetables. Also you need to add compost and mulch to areas where shrubs, flowers and vegetables are growing.
Mulching now will benefit plant roots by trapping warmer soil and moisture. Mulch will also reduce winter weeds.
It is a good idea to use mowed or shredded fallen leaves in all garden beds. Fallen leaves can be used to enrich soils and protect vulnerable plants during winter months. Please do not send raked leaves to the landfill.
Planting cool-season plants
After preparing garden soils, you can plant cool season annuals that add new color and interest to flower beds. Cool weather plants that do well in Victoria and are readily available, are listed with this article.
These cool-weather plants will bloom from October to mid-winter. Occasional winter freezes will affect the blooms but the root systems will continue to grow. In the spring, these fall-planted annuals will grow lush with profuse blooms.
To attract butterflies, now is the prime time to select and plant perennials such as butterfly weed and others as listed with this article.
Folk wisdom found in the Farmers’ Almanac, is to plant pansies around the time of the waxing moon in late October or early November. During this time when the moon is new until it is full, it pulls moisture upward so pansies can develop their foliage and blooms.
Do water and fertilize new plants to help them develop strong roots and withstand cold temperatures. Also, remember to deadhead roses to keep them blooming until the first frost.
In the fall, vegetables mature as the days get shorter and cooler and tend to have a less-bitter taste than the same vegetables grown in the spring. See the list of fall vegetables that grow well in Texas.
Consider adding cabbage or kale to revitalize the landscape. The color and opulence of the leaves add texture and a refreshing look.
Mowing and watering
In October, turf grows more slowly. When two weeks pass between mowing, it is time to fertilize lawns. To avoid winter weeds, also apply a granular pre-emergent herbicide.
Since autumn months tend to have more rain, gardeners can turn off irrigation systems for the winter. However without rain, do water once every three or four weeks to keep plants healthy during their dormant period.
Landscape designs
October is a good time to analyze your landscape and develop a new design. To make room for new plantings, plan to remove less desirable trees and shrubs.
You might be interested in planning a new theme for your yard. For example, a monochromatic moon garden full of white blooms and variegated white and green foliage is very attractive in early morning or late afternoon light.
Blue gardens promote tranquility while red gardens attract hummingbirds and add strong focal points or accents. Other theme gardens to consider are heirloom, alphabet, children, patriotic and family gardens.
Another theme garden gaining popularity during drought times is the prairie garden. These areas have a variety of native grasses and wildflowers and like full sun. It is important to locate prairie gardens away from homes and mature trees to avoid fire hazards.
Obviously new and experienced gardeners can find several seasonal projects to improve the health and appearance of their yards. The best advice is “plan your work and work your plan.” Consider completing one significant project per week.
Enjoy October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.