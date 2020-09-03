Fall zinnias are multicolored Superstar beauties and make a wonderful mixed border or a mass bed of color in your landscape. They also work well in containers.
Designated Superstar status
These flowers have in the recent past been given the Texas Superstar designation. This honor is given only after years of field trials by Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. They must show superior performance under Texas’ tough conditions. During field trials, plants receive minimal soil preparation, reasonable levels of water and no pesticides. This is according to the Texas Superstar 2020 brochure produced by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.
The Texas Superstar 2020 brochure says the profusion and zahara series of fall zinnias are disease resistant and produce mounds of color until frost if they are started in late summer.
The more traditional flowers of the dreamland and magellan series can be enjoyed this time of year while avoiding the disease issues that show up in spring. These flowers enjoy full sun, most any well-drained soil, and a variety of potting mixes if you use containers.
Fall zinnias of all types usually show up in Texas garden centers in September. They are usually available in 4-inch and larger pots for transplanting to the landscape. They can also be found in large containers that can be used as patio plants. “They’re fun to use in mixed containers with other things for fall, such as ornamental grasses or ornamental peppers,” said Brent Pemberton, AgriLife Research horticulturist. Pemberton adds that they also attract pollinating insects, which adds to their fun.
Grow from seed
Since the research and testing have been done for you, what is left is to start planting. The Old Farmer’s Almanac says that fall zinnias like to grow from seed in your garden bed. They do not like to be transplanted when they are grown and do not often thrive.
They can grow from seed quickly in the right conditions. Seed can be started indoors if you transplant them when they are very small. Start your seeds after the last frost is past. Zinnias want temperatures about 60 to 84 degrees for best results. If you sow your seeds spaced out weekly you can extend the flowering period.
Select location with full sun and good air circulation
Choose a full sun location with good air circulation to help prevent foliar diseases such as powdery mildew, which occurs later in the season. Zinnias adapt to various soils but prefer rich organic matter (compost) and well-drained. The best pH level is 5.5 to 7.5.
Space plants 4 to 24 inches apart, depending on the variety. Most common varieties are planted 6 inches apart with 2 feet between rows. Sow seed about ¼-inch deep. Seedlings will appear in 4 to 7 days and blooms will appear in several weeks to a month or two depending on soil quality and the climate.
When seedlings reach 3 inches tall, thin them so that they are 6 to 18 inches apart to prevent disease. This reduces the chance of powdery mildew developing.
Easy care for mature plants
Caring for your mature fall zinnias is easy. Keep the soil moderately moist and lightly fertilize for maximum growth and blooms. Cut off old flowers (called deadheading) to help more flowers to form.
Fall zinnias are annuals and will die out with the first hard frost. If you choose to reseed, allow the last flowers of the season to fully mature and scatter the seeds into your flower bed. You may thin and space the new plants remembering to do this while they are small, about 2 to 3 inches tall.
See Superstars locally at VEG
The local Victoria Educational Gardens has many Texas Superstar plants on display every day of the year. Local Master Gardener volunteers with support from generous donors built the garden consisting of 19 mini gardens that is maintained all year long by volunteer Master Gardeners. New Texas Superstar plants are added as they are designated and come available. The list continues to grow.
The garden complex is open daily and is free admittance. It contains a butterfly haven, children’s garden, vegetable garden, citrus grove, tropical garden with twin ponds and a rock waterfall. There is a large gazebo, rose garden and much more to see.
If you would like to chat with a Master Gardener, Mondays and Wednesdays are workdays, and you will find them all over the gardens doing glamorous work like pulling weeds and mowing grass.
