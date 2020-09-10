Do you remember having sleepovers with friends and telling ghost stories? Then you would be so frightened you couldn’t sleep? When my favorite teacher, Mr. Philip Anthony Bianco, would read Edgar Allan Poe stories to us seventh-graders, such an atmosphere was created. I still use the lessons from him in research and writing to relay stories today.
Even stories of plants can create this sense of fiendish drama. Here are some plants I researched with unusual history.
Jimson weed
Jimson weed with lavender or white flowers and medium green leaves was very prolific in colonial Jamestown.
During its early history, many people had terrible experiences after ingesting this weed.
Seventy years later, when the British wanted to subdue an uprising by the colonists, the colonists remembered the nasty effect it had on people. So they slipped some jimson weed leaves into the British soldiers’ food.
When they ate the food laced with jimson weed, it caused temporary hallucinations and other craziness for 11 days. The British were then no match for the colonists.
More recently, a Canadian lady, while making dinner, mistakenly added these seeds to her cooking. She had been drying out seeds from this plant for next year’s garden. These seeds in her kitchen were accidentally grabbed and used when seasoning hamburgers. It sickened her and her husband to the point of hospitalization. They both recovered.
Jimson weed, Solanaceae datura, reaches a height of 3 feet. It is found mostly in southwest North America in Zones 8A and 9B.
Henbane
Hyoscyyamus niger, commonly called henbane, grows to a height of 3 feet. Henbane has a long history of creating hallucinations, seizures, irregular heartbeat — and even death.
Ancient Greece priestesses were said to become soothsayers after breathing the smoke of burning henbane. During the Middle Ages, henbane was known as “witches herb.” It was an ingredient in a salve that when applied to the skin created a flying sensation.
Attendees at the English Alnwick Poison Garden were said to have fainted just being in the presence of this plant on hot days.
These tubular greenish-yellow flowers with deep purple veins have leaves up to 8 inches long. This plant can be found in mainly western states in USDA Zone 8.
Wormwood
Wormwood, Artemisia absinthium, is an ingredient of a drink called absinthe. It was first thought if you drank absinthe it boosted your mental capability. It was later found to have the opposite effect creating hallucinations when ingested.
Life among Bohemian Paris included celebrated artists such as Vincent Van Gogh, Oscar Wilde and Henri Toulouse Lautrec who all were all absinthe drinkers. This alcoholic drink made from wormwood was believed to cause hallucinations and madness.
It had the nickname of “the Green Fairy” amongst the people who frequented the cafes of Bohemian Paris. It was later banned in Europe and America.
In early French history, a superstition was to place a wreath of wormwood on a baby’s head to protect it from witchcraft.
An herbaceous perennial, it has tiny yellow flowers which bloom from early spring through autumn in Zones 4 to 8.
Castor (bean)
Here’s a scandalous story from more modern times. In 1978, Georg Markov was waiting for the London bus. When standing next to a man retrieving his dropped umbrella he felt a jab to his thigh. He didn’t think too much about it until he developed a fever and began vomiting blood. He died in the hospital.
During his autopsy, a small wound was discovered to his thigh in which a pellet was lodged.
The pellet contained ricin, a poisonous extract of the castor bean. This substance caused his organs to hemorrhage. The KGB were suspected of this “umbrella murder” but never charged. Mr. Markov, a communist defector, wrote articles criticizing communism while a BBC journalist.
This plant is a shrub with spiky seed pods containing speckled seeds. Growing to a height of 10 feet, it can be found in the Texas rangelands such as the Piney Woods and the Edwards Plateau.
Coyotillo (berries)
The coyotillo plant is a Texas shrub with bright, green-toothed leaves and small greenish flowers. It grows in the dry creek beds of southern Texas.
Its berries can be tempting to eat, but the berries of coyotillo or Karwinskia Humboldtian are known to cause paralysis after ingesting. However, the paralysis doesn’t occur for several days, so the person doesn’t even make the connection to the berries.
Animals and people ingesting these berries have paralysis starting in the feet and working its way up to their throats.
Thank you, Mr. Bianco, for the memories that instill researching, writing and storytelling in me. May he rest in peace.
