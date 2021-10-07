In this month of ghosts and goblins, October’s color of the month is black.
Black in the garden, you may ask? Yes, much to my amazement, there are a myriad of black plants. Don’t be scared. Let’s find out more.
What is with the fascination of the color black? The Rolling Stones sang: “I see a red door, and I want it painted black. No colors anymore, I want them to turn black.”
The famous designer, Coco Chanel is credited with the origins of the little black dress. Later it was referred to as the “LBD.” Karl Lagerfeld said, “One is never over- or- underdressed with a little black dress.” Who could ever forget Audrey Hepburn’s iconic style as Holly Golightly in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”?
To quote interior designer Jan Showers, “Every room needs a touch of black.” Black adds drama and draws your attention to a focal point. That philosophy should extend to your garden. Whether it is inside or outside, you need to add black to your color scheme.
OK, now that you are convinced, let’s proceed. Where do you start? How much black do you want to use? Are you a shy wallflower or an all-out Goth fan? While I might find an entire garden in black too somber and boring, you might love it.
I suggest using black accents first. This strategy is kinder to your pocketbook. If you enjoy the look, keep going.
When I was first asked to write about black plants, I panicked. I had very little experience with any black plants with the exception of failures in my garden — those plants that died. I knew about black mulch, but that was about it.
In my research for this article, I found many plants that are black, or that contained black, like the well-known black-eyed Susan. The internet is a wonderful resource for discovering new plants.
If vegetables are your thing, consider planting and growing black beauty eggplants, black beans, black prince tomatoes or even black Aztec corn.
For foliage, this list includes black pussy willows, black fountain grass, black elephant ears and black mondo grass. Lately, I have seen new varieties in our local stores like black diamond crape myrtles, black coleus and head-over-heels hibiscus.
In my research, I found many black trees like Texas ebony, black walnut and black gum. While there are other black trees, be sure to check that they grow in our area.
Now, let’s discuss the star attractions of many yards, flowers. Black flowers are exotic and unique. Because they are rare, black flowers symbolize elegance, mystery or sadness.
Many flowers have a black version. Roses, pansies, tulips, irises, day lilies, petunias, calla lilies and cannas are cultivars that come in black. Some may have black foliage while others may be very dark red or purple that appear black, like the huge Texas Superstar, black stocking napier grass.
Do consider the placement of black plants in your garden. Examine your yard with an open eye. Is there an area that needs some pizzazz? Decide what type of plant you want based on its full-grown size, and its light and water needs.
You may need to special-order plants and this process can take many weeks or even months. Delays happen because some plants can only be shipped during a limited time. Planting from seeds is less expensive but can also prolong the project.
Black plants can seem unusual at first. You may enjoy adding this creative flair to your yard. Fear not. Black in the garden may be your best treat yet.
Source: “Paint It Black” by the Rolling Stones; Wikipedia.org/Wiki/Little_black_dress; Totallandscapecare.com; Spookylittlehalloween.com; Gardenhouz.com; Leafyplace.com/black-flowers/; Gardeningknowhow.com; and Arborday.org
