Grasses are featured in many gardens in our area. Gulf muhly, Mexican feather grass, fountain grass and zebra grass are common names. A newly named Texas Superstar can now be added to that list — if you are looking for something big and bold.
Say hello to black stockings napier grass
When you type “black stockings” in the search engine on your computer, you don’t exactly get pictures of a napier grass. You may have to scroll down a few entries until you come to a picture of a gorgeous black-leafed grassy plant. That’s the black stockings you are looking for. It is a striking, large plant with deep purple leaves that could be very useful in the garden.
A little history
According to Wikipedia, Pennisetum purpureum is also known as napier grass, elephant grass or Uganda grass. It is a “tropical grass native to the African grasslands.” University of Florida Center for Aquatic and Invasive Plants notes that the grass was introduced in Florida as a forage grass in 1915.
The specs
First of all, black stockings grass is big. According to AgriLife Research Specialist Brent Pemberton, the grass can “grow to 8-12 feet tall depending on watering and growing season length.” The plant has “beautiful, wide deep purple leaves ... on a vase-shaped plant.” The leaves are flat and strap-like and grow up to an inch and a half wide and several feet long. The height is determined by growing conditions. With our long growing season and typical rainfall amounts the plant could max out.
While the grass does not bloom as such, experts at the Center for Aquatic and Invasive Plants state the “inflorescence of napier grass is a cylindrical spike ... that can be 5 to 12 inches long.”
So what makes it a Superstar?
The black stocking napier grass was added to the Superstar list in “recognition of its resilience in hot, dry conditions and striking presence ... in Lone Star landscapes.” Pemberton said that it “can be perennial in some portions of Texas, but is considered an annual in North Texas and the High Plans.” The plant is fast-growing and needs full sun. Almost any well-drained soil will do, and once established, it does not need a lot of water.
Uses in the landscape
Although many of us may not want a 12-foot grass growing in our garden, in the right place, it could be a striking addition. As a single specimen, it would be noticeable. It could serve as the anchor for a round bed, or used to fill a sunny corner. A plant of this size could also be planted as a screen for privacy or serve as a colorful backdrop for other plants.
Care
The black stockings grass is relatively maintenance-free once it is established. According to Pemberton, except for the size and cold tolerance, this grass is very similar to Princess Caroline napier grass, which I have in my garden. It gets very little supplemental water. Over-fertilization will lead to green rather than purple leaves, so use fertilizer sparingly, if at all. Pests and diseases are not problems.
According to Calvin Finch, retired AgriLife specialist, black stockings grass is “root hardy” and can be cut back each year in the spring. As the clumps age, the centers may rot out, but the clumps quickly cover the damage.
Is this plant for you?
Personally — I don’t think so. The size is intimidating for me and would overpower my garden. But if you have the space ...
Sources: Agrilifetoday.tamu.edu//Adam Russell “Black Stockings Napier Grass Newest Texas Superstar;” San Antonio Express News, Calvin Finch, “Guide to Best Ornamental Grasses to Plant in San Antonio Gardens in Sun and Shade;” Wikipedia: Cenchrus purpureus; Issuu.com/Go Texas “Perennials;” University of Florida Center for Aquatic and Invasive Plants: Pennisetum purpureum
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.