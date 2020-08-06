A recent, newly announced 2020 Texas Superstar is blue daze (Evolvulus glomeratus). This plant was not familiar to me, so I asked gardener friends how to describe blue daze.
Comes highly recommended
Linda said she strongly recommends it because blue daze is hardy, easy and sweet. She said she is glad to have a Texas Superstar that grows well in this area and can be found at local nurseries. Charla said it’s the best of blue-blooming plants. These friendly testimonials aroused my curiosity and encouraged this article.
In addition to being called blue daze, this plant might be labeled dwarf morning-glory, shaggy dwarf morning-glory or Hawaiian blue eyes, or the newer beach bum blue, with bigger and more numerous blooms, or blue my mind, a compact, small-spreading ground cover for sunny areas, both of which have the vivid blue-color flowers.
With recognition dating back to the 1960s, it has continued with accolades and awards through succeeding decades and has been designated a Texas Superstar in May 2020.
Other than belonging to the Convolvulaceae family, it has nothing in common with the morning-glory. Blue daze is a nonvining, tender perennial that is native to Brazil and Paraguay.
Is mainstay for local area
According to Brent Pemberton, Texas A&M University horticulturist, blue daze is a hardy, sun-loving plant that thrives in “garden hot spots that threaten less-hardy plants.” For example, it tolerates salty conditions, lots of sun and sandy or rocky soils, which make it a mainstay in many Coastal Bend gardens.
Description
Blue daze plants have olive, gray-green succulent foliage that complements an abundance of brilliant blue funnel-shaped flowers. The one-inch leaves are egg-shaped and downy so they feel velvety when touched. The sky-blue blooms with white centers are the size of a dime. As a member of the morning-glory family, its blooms will close as the sun goes down and on cloudy days.
This plant can be used in borders, containers, hanging baskets, under trees or cascading down a wall. Due to its horizontal and downward spreading nature, space the plants 18 to 24 inches apart. They will grow 9 to 18 inches tall and spread up to 36 inches wide.
Blue daze can be planted as an annual in containers where it spills over the edge of its pot. Since pots dry out quickly compared to flower beds, with its succulent foliage, blue daze is one of the best plants for hanging baskets. Or it can be planted as a perennial groundcover spreading into sprawling 9- to 18-inch tall mounds.
One of the best places for blue daze to thrive is the waterfalls adjacent to a saltwater pool. It also is a beautiful groundcover cascading over big stones or boulders in flower beds.
When planted under trees, blue daze will not bloom as profusely as it does in full sun. While it will welcome afternoon shade, blue daze needs at least six hours of sun per day.
Blue daze is very adaptable and not fussy. If you have an area where nothing grows in its hard, unyielding soil, try blue daze for summer color. Amend the soil so it will drain well. If your plants start losing their leaves, they are probably getting too much water and quickly can contract a fungal disease.
On the other hand, it is important to have a regular watering and fertilizing schedule. Fertilizing helps produce bigger, stronger and more numerous flowers.
In this part of Texas, blue daze is a perennial that is cold sensitive. Covering it with mulch or cloths during near-freezing days will provide adequate cover. After a hard freeze, blue daze will die back for the winter. In early spring around March 1, trim it to a few inches from its main source. Start watering and fertilizing it. Soon blue daze will grow back and bloom from May to the first freeze.
Propagation by cuttings
Blue daze propagates easily from stem cuttings from late spring to midsummer. Cuttings with two or three leaves will root when planted in well-draining soil. You can also take cuttings in summer for next spring. Keep the cuttings indoors in a bright location and be careful not to over-water them.
Advantages
Other advantages of blue daze are that they are drought tolerant, deer–resistant and have no serious disease, pest or insect problems.
Even though blue daze plants are fragrant-free, they still attract butterflies and hummingbirds.
Blue daze plants are available at local nurseries and garden centers. In the fall, they are sold in 10-inch hanging baskets.
Today, wearing masks, we are heading out to buy blue daze. It will be perfect under our live oak tree.
