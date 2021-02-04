As a parent to both dogs and cats, I like to be conscious of whether or not a particular plant will potentially cause them harm. Three common plants are severely toxic to pets. Pet parents should try to avoid placing these in or around their home and garden.
Sago palm
Frequently used in warmer climates, the sago palm (Cycus revoluta), is a popular choice of gardeners and landscapers. However, it can be public enemy number one of cats and dogs, and, therefore, should be removed or not used at all. The entire plant is highly toxic to pets, if eaten.
Because they are more accessible and contain the most toxins, ingestion of sago palm seeds by pets can result in liver failure, and in extreme cases, death. Initial signs and symptoms that your pet is suffering from sago palm poisoning usually appear within 15 minutes to an hour after ingestion. These reactions can include diarrhea, vomiting, yellowing of the eyes, bloody (black and tar-like stools) and seizures. If these symptoms go unnoticed and linger for several days, the chance of survival, even with aggressive treatment, is only 50%.
A nice, pet-safe alternative to the sago palm is the bamboo palm (Chamaedorea seifrizii).
Amaryllis
Amaryllis (Amaryllis belladonna), also commonly known as the belladonna, the Cape belladonna, Saint Joseph lily and the naked lady, is synonymous with spring and is well known and loved for its brightly colored blooms. Unfortunately, this beautiful perennial is toxic to both cats and dogs. Depending on which part and how much is ingested, it can be fatal.
Although all parts are poisonous, the bulb contains the highest concentration of toxins and thus, has the potential of doing the most damage if not caught immediately. Important symptoms to look for in both cats and dogs include an increase in salivation and abdominal problems such as a sudden loss of appetite, abdominal pain, diarrhea and excessive vomiting. You should also be concerned and contact your veterinarian if your pet becomes lethargic or begins having tremors.
If amaryllis is an unsafe option for you as a pet parent, you might consider the canna (Canna indica). While still adding the beautiful pop of color that amaryllis provides, they are easy to grow and low maintenance.
Oleander
Nerium oleander, most often referred to as oleander or Nerium, is an outdoor shrub known for its delicate, colorful blooms. It is extremely toxic to pets as well as to humans. It is important to take note that whether dried or green, every part of the plant is toxic. The heart, nervous system, eyes and skin of pets and humans can all be affected by oleander poisoning. For your furry child, eating even the tiniest amount of oleander can result in death. Signs that your pet may have ingested oleander can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, drooling and loss of coordination.
If you love oleander, but don’t want to risk your health or the health of your pets, you might consider Arizona rosewood. Another good replacement choice is Leucophyllum, also known as Texas ranger or barometer bush. Both alternatives do well in warmer climates and either require little water or are drought-tolerant.
Although I have shared with you only a small sampling of plants that are toxic to both cats and dogs, I hope it will encourage you to conduct your own research. So the next time you go plant shopping, you can rest assured that what you bring home won’t result in a panic-filled, emergency trip to the veterinarian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.