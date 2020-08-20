Oh my goodness; it is so hot. Perhaps, you are reading this from Quebec. Perhaps, you own a bubble suit with a personal cooling system. Perhaps you have not ventured out of your home in the last few months. If not, you will most likely agree with me on the overly hot temperatures we are having in the Crossroads. It is hot.
I don’t know what you wear to work. As a health care professional, I am privileged to wear disposable isolation coveralls, hair bonnet, goggles, N-95 face mask, facial shield and gloves.
I usually enjoy warmer weather. However, with my work attire, I am not a fan of a 110-degree heat index. Needless to say, I am ready for cooler temperatures. If I have to drink an iced pumpkin spice coffee, that is fine with me.
Autumn is on its way
If I look at the calendar, I see that autumn is on its way. Albeit, for us it is only two weeks in November, I am OK with that. Fall is still coming. Now that we have heard the good news, we should celebrate in a big way. Woo hoo. Let’s get started.
- Seasonal colors speak
What says fall to you? For me, it is a few things. First, is seasonal colors. Golds, oranges, burgundy and brown all shout autumn. We may not have an abundance of fall foliage, but we can appreciate some of our trees that do change colors. While you may not desire a Chinese tallow tree, you can’t argue with its colorful leaves.
- Richer textures, food feel good
Secondly, for the transition, is a switch from light and gauzy to richer textures like velvet. Cattails will suffice.
Lastly, we can’t leave out the food menu. Forget about snow cones. Apple pies with cinnamon are winning me over.
How do we convert our landscapes to autumn? My caladiums may not die out until later. I am ready for them to go. I am ready for a change. My attention span is lacking.
Ideas from inspiration
Instead of dreaming, let’s get designing. Start with an inspiration.
- Gather vision from what you see
Get out and take a walk. Go for a drive. I trail along after my handsome husband when he runs. I ride my bike. I get to see yards that I admire. Most of the time, the homeowners I envy have a lush yard much of the year.
They are not “one-hit wonders.” Remember, “The Lion Sleeps Tonight?” No one wants to be a “one-hit wonder.” If you see something you like, take a photo of it.
- Ask other owners
If you can’t identify it, ask the homeowner. I have found that even the shyest person will talk at great length about their yards and their children, especially their grandkids. Have I told you about my five beautiful granddaughters?
Move forward
Now that we are inspired, we can get moving. Hopefully, your yard had a good foundation. It may need just a few tweaks to get it in the autumn spirit. If not, start new.
- Trees for fall
There are some trees that we can use for fall specimens. You may want to investigate maple, pear, Chinese pistache, soapberry, bald cypress, bur or red oaks. You don’t need an entire grove of these trees. One may be enough.
- Evergreen and colored shrubbery
In addition, think about shrubbery. Some may be evergreens; others, deciduous. Picture the red berries of the pyracantha. How beautiful are they? Autumn sage, crotons, cigar plants, and nandina can be spectacular also.
- Bedding plant palette
The easiest and most cost-effective way to provide pizzazz is to use bedding plants. These colorful plants can be found in the local nurseries or started from seed.
You can go as wild as you like depending on your budget and homeowners’ association. You can find marigolds, kalanchoes, cockscomb, asters, coleus and copper plants that will satisfy your fall color palette.
- Chrysanthemums for color
Speaking of color, what about mums? Chrysanthemums come in a variety of colors. They are perennials. Unless they are blooming, I will throw them out. I am a huge fan of chrysanthemums for color.
Hopefully, your creativity has been ignited. We may not have a true fall season, but we can use fall-inspired plants. Maybe you can enjoy our extended growing season to make your landscape a showpiece for autumn. No matter what you like, plant it in your yard to make it your own.
I have been told that our Texas weather will be hot and hotter. Until we get our first norther’, I will be inside partaking of the cooler air.
