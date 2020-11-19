The biggest benefit of growing your own vegetables is that you get to eat them. It is no wonder that some of the best cooks are also gardeners, and Victoria County Master Gardener Association members are no exception.
We love good food, and we have the recipes to prove it. The Victoria County Master Gardener Association Favorite Recipes cookbook was first published in 2010 and quickly sold out. The second reprint rolled out the following year and also sold out.
Over the years, the question would come up: “How can I get a copy?” With the holidays approaching, master gardeners realized that this cookbook makes for a great gift and have decided to reprint this special cookbook.
Hundreds of tempting recipes
The cookbook contains hundreds of recipes ranging from appetizers to tasty desserts like Mary and Jerome Janak’s blast from the past, strawberry layer cake. So yummy. You’ve got to get the cookbook to try this one.
On a lighter note, Pat Plowman’s broccoli and cauliflower salad wins over those who don’t even like broccoli. It is quick and easy to whip up and perfect for family gatherings.
Linda Hartman’s pick
When I think of the first Thanksgiving, my mind conjures a picture of Pilgrim women serving that first Thanksgiving feast. Hopefully, squash was among the vegetables on the menu. Growing up, my brother and I thought fried squash was the only way to eat that vegetable. Now we know that squash may be enjoyed many different ways.
“Favorite Recipes” has at least 10 recipes highlighting a variety of squash, including one for baked squash blossoms.
For our annual Thanksgiving gathering I plan to serve an outstanding squash casserole shared by Master Gardener Bernice Davis.
We hope you won’t miss this opportunity to give or keep this exceptional cookbook. It’s the season.
