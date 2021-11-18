Gorizia rosemary is a new Texas Superstar recognized by Texas A&M AgriLife as a plant that performs well for growers throughout Texas, is easy to propagate, widely available and reasonably priced. It is a selected variety from the northeastern town of Gorizia, Italy.
Just when I thought that I knew and loved my old rosemary plants for their beauty, fragrance, and for seasoning in food, I discovered the Gorizia rosemary aka barbecue skewer. The barbecue skewer part of the name grabbed my attention and interest. My curiosity led me to an article on the Texas AgriLife web site describing the plant and its use. Then I purchased my first Gorizia rosemary to begin my experiment.
This plant’s needle-like foliage is double the size of other varieties and give off a unique, intense fragrance and flavor. Its profusion of blue flowers make Gorizia rosemary a pollinator plant that attracts butterflies, bees and other beneficial insects. The beautiful flowers on the mature plant make it useful as an ornamental addition to your landscape or patio.
Gorizia needs well-drained soil and mulch over the roots for best growth. It wants regular watering until it is mature when it will become more drought tolerant. In our warm climate the plant can be a perennial, while further north in Texas it may be an annual. It is fast growing with upright limbs and takes well to pruning. It can be used for hedging or as a standalone plant.
The February freeze across Texas took a toll on lots of plants and trees. Among other plants, I lost a potted rosemary and one in the ground. Replacing the potted plant with a Gorizia rosemary using good potting soil and placing the pot in partial sun with a thick layer of mulch over the soil I began the Gorizia experiment. I wanted to actually cook with the Gorizia rosemary stems as skewers to verify the plants name and satisfy my curiosity. I decided to grill lamb chops with the Gorizia skewers used for the fresh vegetables to grill alongside the meat.
An added benefit of Gorizia rosemary is its woody stems which grow relatively straight and may be used for barbecue skewers. Remove the foliage and save it to be used in other recipes. To release aromatics soak the stems in water for an hour before use in cooking. I use the rosemary foliage trimmed from the stems, chopped and mixed with salt, pepper and olive oil as a marinade to baste over lamb chops.
For lamb roast, I slice the roast open and place part of the marinade inside, then tie the roast closed with string and place it on a rotisserie or cook directly on the grill. Regular basting on the outside keeps the meat moist and flavored.
For this cooking time I used the Gorizia skewers for fresh vegetables to grill with the lamb chops. Using red and green bell peppers, yellow onion slices, whole mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes. They are skewered onto the rosemary stems and placed on the grill. Vegetables may also be basted with the olive oil rosemary mixture as they cook. Obviously the vegetables need less time on the grill than the meat.
The lamb chops are basted with the mixture described above. Baste both sides of chops and place on a plate or tray. Cover with plastic film and bring to room temperature before grilling. I like to grill the chops on a lower heat to cook through the meat.
My experiment worked well and the Gorizia barbecue skewers held up to their name. I wholeheartedly endorse Gorizia Rosemary as a plant to grow and one to use for grilling. No wonder it is a Texas Superstar.
SOURCE: agrilifetoday.tamu.edu/2021/06/03/gorizia-rosemary-aka-barbecue-skewers-newest-texas-superstar/
