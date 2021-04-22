My family thrives on nutritious, colorful and flavorful home-grown vegetables. I have found growing perennial vegetables is efficient and cost-effective.
What are perennial vegetables? Perennial vegetables are those vegetables that live for more than two years. Most vegetables we are used to planting are annuals and die at the end of the year.
Why grow perennial vegetables? By growing perennial vegetables, you can increase the variety of vegetables you cultivate but also avoid having to start seeds, purchase plants and replant every year.
Since perennial vegetables will grow for years in the same place, be sure your soil is rich and well prepared. Also, be sure to regularly fertilize them.
Sun and shade requirements will vary according to what you are planting. Be sure to research each species’ light requirements before planting. Many plants that need full sun up north, will need at least partial shade in our hot climate.
Many of the listed plants will die back to the roots over winter but most will come back from the roots in the spring. It is wise to mulch the roots deeply in the fall and uncover after the last frost. Moringa trees should be cut back to three feet tall, a wire cylinder built around them and the cylinder tightly packed with straw, hay, or leaves and left until the last frost is past. This technique works well on other fast-growing and frost-sensitive plants too. I bring cuttings of many plants inside the house or greenhouse every winter as insurance.
Some of the perennial vegetables that will grow well in the Victoria area include:
Shoots and leaves
- Asparagus – One of the few edible perennials widely used in the U.S.
- Arugula – Sylvetta type
- Abelmoschus manihot – Sold as salad tree
- Cardoon – An artichoke relative grown for leaf ribs
- Cranberry Hibiscus, Hibiscus acetosella
- Chaya, Cnidoscolus chayamansa – must be cooked. Root-hardy most winters.
- Dandelions – Plant improved varieties for best yields
- Collards, tree collards and many “regular” varieties – Live for years unless we have a catastrophic winter
- Good King Henry, Chenopodium bonus-henricus – Salads or cooked
- Jewels of Opar, Talinum paniculatum – A native that is a great hot weather green
- Kale – Always harvest outside leaves so it can continue to grow, cut off any flowering stalks
- Katuk – Eat raw or cooked, protect from freezes
- Longevity spinach, Gynura procumbens – Best cooked
- Moringa – Cut back and protect trunk from freezes
- Okinawa spinach, Gynura bicolor – Good raw or lightly cooked so it keeps its color
- Opuntia/prickly pear – Pads are delicious, choose a thornless variety
- Swiss chard – Keep flowering shoots cut back to keep it producing
- Watercress – Fades in summer but comes back as the weather cools
- Water celery, Oenanthe javanica – Great for water gardens
Tubers
- Cannas – All canna roots are edible but some, particularly Canna edulis are larger and sweeter
- Cassava – Will overwinter to Zone 8b, must be cooked
- Garlic
- Groundnuts – A native plant that likes good drainage
- Horseradish
- Jerusalem Artichoke/sunchoke – Another native plant with edible tubers from the sunflower family
- Onions, multiplier/potato onions and shallots – All will live and produce for years
- Stachys affinis, Chinese artichoke or Stachys floridana – Sweet tubers that spread so keep in a confined bed
- Scorzonera/black salsify – Plant very early spring or late fall
- Taro, Colocasia esculenta – While ornamentals are edible buy the better strains sold as roots in the grocery stores. Leaves are edible too but both must be cooked
Flowers
- Artichokes – Immature buds
- Daylilies – Flowers, roots and shoots
- Fruits
- Chayote – Mulch roots before first frost
- Scarlet runner beans – Eat green or dried
- Winged beans – Purchase day-neutral varieties and mulch roots over winter
Hopefully, this article entices you to plant a few perennial vegetables this year. You will be glad you did.
