It’s almost time for the new class of trainees to begin the process of becoming certified master gardeners and to take advantage of all the program offers. And there are many benefits that we will share Nov. 18 at a come-and-go event from 4 to 7 p.m. at Victoria Educational Gardens, 283 Bachelor Drive in Victoria.
“I wanted to learn more about what I was growing in my own yard,” said Tom Buller, one of the current class members.
Like many of us, he wanted access to reliable resources about what to grow and how to grow it. Buller found those resources in both the class and the master gardeners themselves, who freely discuss their successes and failures with each other and the public.
The purpose of the organization is for volunteers to learn about scientifically-tested horticultural information and practical gardening practices, and to share what they have learned. But when you talk with the volunteers, you are struck by how much satisfaction and fun they get from being master gardeners.
Opportunities for learning happen in all kinds of ways beyond the formal training classes. There are organized and informal group excursions to local — and not so local — vineyards, farms and gardens. Adventures are always just around the corner, and there is always laughter. And there is usually food, too.
When you ask a volunteer about the benefits of being in the organization, friendship, learning and food are recurrent themes. Taking a break from working on a common project to share a snack is a chance for volunteers to get to know each other as well as share best gardening practices.
Master gardeners share special occasions like plant sales, birthdays and holidays. Old and new friends bond over working together and sharing food and good conversation — forming strong and lasting friendships.
“I really came into myself when I joined Master Gardeners,” said Sandy Knief. “It’s where most of my friends are.”
The program offers master gardeners many chances to build on their interests and skills to give back to the larger community. Many members enjoy speaking engagements with garden clubs, schools and other organizations. In small groups, they can share current advances and trends in horticulture.
The Lunch and Learn program gives volunteers a chance to share their expertise in special interest areas with the Crossroads community. A common theme for master gardeners is the sense of satisfaction and fulfillment members get from passing on what they have learned to others.
Members also have opportunities to share the wonders of nature with children and introduce them to the world of plants and critters. Volunteers conduct garden tours with school groups, advise teachers and students about gardening projects at their schools, conduct a youth project at the annual Farm and Ranch Show and maintain the butterfly house in the Victoria Educational Gardens. One volunteer noted that seeing nature through a child’s eyes makes the world new again.
Not all master gardeners enjoy speaking in public, and there are many other opportunities to be a vital part of the organization. The demonstration gardens at the Victoria Regional Airport are open year-round and need many hours of planning, planting and editing. They give volunteers a chance to put into practice what they have learned and to evaluate whether it works or not.
Several volunteers agreed that gardening is always an experiment, and the outcome is never certain.
“It’s just fun and satisfying to plant something, see it grow and to watch Mother Nature at work,” said Betty Friedrichs.
We hope you will join us Nov. 18 to learn more about Victoria County master gardeners and join the 2022 Victoria Master Gardener Class.
