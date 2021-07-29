What’s special about milkweed? Milkweed (genus Asclepias) is the host plant, the only source of food, for the monarch caterpillar. If the monarch butterfly does not find milkweed, it will not lay any eggs, and there will be no more monarchs.
Milkweed is also the monarch’s source of protection from predators. After the caterpillar eats the toxic milkweed containing cardenolides, the monarch caterpillar and subsequent butterfly have a very repulsive taste. Many predators will not touch them after recognizing their color and pattern.
Likewise, milkweed is toxic to people, pets and livestock. Usually, only a small amount would be ingested due to the foul taste, but we need to take precautions. Toxicity level varies with different varieties of milkweed, as well as other factors.
Last Friday’s Gardeners’ Dirt column described how the shortage of native milkweed in Texas is a significant factor placing monarchs on the verge of extinction. There are more than 100 varieties of milkweed and 37 of them are native to Texas. Looking at the preferred ecosystem and characteristics of each, we can carefully select the best ones for the Golden Crescent area.
In order to attract monarchs to our gardens, planting at least 10 native milkweed plants is recommended, preferably two or more varieties. We can plant them in our pesticide-free nectar gardens, existing gardens or community gardens.
Good choices for the Golden Crescent area
- Green antelope horn (Asclepias viridis)
- Zizotes milkweed (A. oenotheroides)
- Swamp milkweed (A. incarnata) — Likes moisture and would love a spot near water features
- Butterfly milkweed (A. tuberosa) — Prefers fairly dry soil, has less sap than other milkweeds, less cardenolides and less toxicity, if any. Blooms are solid yellow to orange, distinguishing it from tropical butterfly weed (A. curassavica), whose blooms are a mixture of yellow and orange.
Milkweed to avoid
This includes common milkweed (A. syriaca) whose invasiveness has given milkweed a bad name, plus green comet milkweed (A. viridiflora), broadleaf milkweed (A. latifolia), horsetail milkweed and others.
Although planting milkweed in areas grazed by livestock or baled for hay is not within the scope of this article, realize that milkweed with whorled leaves, such as horsetail milkweed (A. verticillata & subverticillata), may contain both neurotoxins and cardenolides, creating greater risks for livestock and poultry.
Butterfly weed (A. curassavica), native to Mexico, is the most often grown milkweed in the Victoria area. The monarchs love it, but it contributes to their decline. The problem with tropical milkweed is the presence of a protozoan parasite, Ophryocystis elektroscirrha (OE), whose primary host is the monarch butterfly. If the milkweed does not die back in a mild winter, the OE levels increase, affecting one monarch generation after another.
OE results in the butterfly’s inability to fully expand its wings when emerging from the chrysalis, rendering it unable to fly or with diminished capacity. It has also been debated whether evergreen milkweed might delay fall departure of the monarchs until it is too late. The recommendation is to get rid of tropical milkweed and substitute appropriate native milkweed.
Native milkweed plants are difficult to purchase except through native plant sociweties or master gardener sales. When buying milkweed, it is important to ascertain that neither the vendor, nor the grower used pesticides. A list of vendors for native milkweed seeds and instructions for successfully germinating and harvesting seeds can be found at vcmga.org/gardeners_dirt/2021_jul_30.
Let’s get busy planting native milkweed, along with our nectar flowers, in our gardens and community gardens, so future generations can enjoy the monarchs.
