Each month, a Gardener’s Dirt column features a different flower color. As authors researched color topics, they discovered “interesting” information about their compositions. When I looked up “interesting,” I found 40 synonyms. I will plant some of these synonyms in this article about fascinating flowers that have two or more colors.
Color is a strong influence when using plants in gardens. What is that attention featured in orchids, African violets, altheas, purslanes, petunias, pansies/violas, hibiscus, annual phlox, zinnias, verbenas or dianthus? These plants do bloom in a variety of solid colors. The captivating thread in these plants is that the blooms can also have a mixture of two or more colors.
Describing multicolored blooms became easier after reading descriptions about the charming African violets. The contents in the list below made me more aware that these features could be seen in many garden plants.
Color patterns
- Blooms contain more than one color.
- Hues of one color are present.
- Petals have a different colored edge.
- The eye color contrasts with the petal colors.
- The color grades stronger toward the center.
- The color grades lighter toward the center.
- A white color appears in the center.
- Petals have white bands.
- Colored speckles and dots appear on petals.
- Long streaks or rays of color are present in petals.
- Different splotches of color appear.
- Pinwheel stripes are in the bloom.
- Dark veins may be present.
Orchids
Orchid growers are rewarded by the longevity of the bloom. The mesmerizing orchid has a unique petal structure. As we look at the structural makeup, the variety of solid colors as well as intense coloration patterns make up that wondrous orchid.
Hibiscus
The large hibiscus flowers come in a variety of mostly white, pink or red blooms. This flower incorporates a red center and makes the secondary color to the bloom itself. A white color may encircle the red center and a third color is seen in the remainder of the bloom. Dark veins may be present on the petals.
Native plants
Native plants splash their blooms with contrasting colors. Gaillardias, with their rich red petals, have a bright yellow edge. The contrasting yellow edges of this Mexican hat frame the deep-toned maroon petals. The dark hue in the center of a coreopsis magnifies the intensity of the yellow petals. The pink evening primrose has a white center and dark veins throughout.
Violas and pansies
The word “pansy” in French means remembered or memory. Two cool-weather plants, the viola and its cousin the pansy, have enumerable multicolor patterns as well as color choices. Two of the bloom petals may be one color and the other three petals sport a different color. When the color choices are patterned with splotches, dots, streaks, gradations, white and veining, then that will create a memorable bloom.
Texas Superstars
A designated Superstar plant is Texas tough. Multicolored Superstars include angelonia, tidal wave silver petunia, larkspur, pink and pepper flame hibiscus, and pride of Barbados.
Daylily
Hemerocallis, known as the daylily, is formed from two Greek words meaning “beauty” and “day.” The flower lasts one day, but the stalk has several buds. Orange, yellow and rosy red were the original colors. Now, the color range is yellow, red, pink, purple and melon.
The seven parts of the daylily are throat, anther, petal, sepal, eyezone, midrib and edge. Gardeners began developing new creations. Extensive varieties are now available because colors and patterns are found in all eight flower parts.
Amazing colors
When a garden is in need of something interesting, fascinating, captivating, surprising or striking, then multicolored blooms can provide that variety in the garden scene.
