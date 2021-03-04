I was watching television the other day (like, what else is there to do?), and one of the DIY channels had an advertisement about refreshing your closet. While my wardrobe is pretty static, I know my wife swaps out her clothes seasonally and occasionally adds a new item or two. My thought was that the same concept can be applied to our gardens.
Austin Pretty Limits oleander
One of the newly-bred plants that will make its debut this spring is the Austin Pretty Limits oleander. Developed by Proven Winners, this plant is billed as a free bloomer that can really take the heat. As are all oleanders, this variety is evergreen and is deer and rabbit resistant. The plant matures to a 48-inch by 48-inch mound, and the claim is that it will bloom year-round in our area.
The flowers of the Austin Pretty Limits are described as bright pink. It may be used in a hedge, as a specimen or grown in a container. It has a dense, rounded habit, and, other than full sun, is not a particularly difficult plant to grow.
Center Stage red crape myrtle
Another newly developed shrub that will hit the garden centers this year is the Center Stage crape myrtle. Billed as providing “drama” in the landscape, this new offering by Proven Winners sports cherry-red flowers over deep black foliage. The plant was developed to insure “excellent disease resistance,” so the company has worked to mitigate the mildew problems that crape myrtles commonly develop.
The Center Stage will be a large shrub that is 6 to 12 feet tall and 8 feet wide, so plan and plant accordingly. The plant does best in full sun, and, once established, does not need a lot of water. If planted in an appropriate site, no pruning will be required.
Sweet Talker viburnum
Yet another new variety by Proven Winners that will hit the market this year is the Sweet Talker fragrant viburnum. Billed as an early bloomer, the shrub will sport hundreds of “pink, trumpet-shaped flowers that emit a spicy honey scent.” This plant grows to 120 inches and the spread at maturity can be 60 inches. This plant was developed by plant breeder Dr. Tom Ranney who wanted “to combine the beauty of early-blooming viburnums with the heat tolerance of less showy ones.”
The Sweet Talker has leathery green foliage that may take on “purple-burgundy” tones in cool weather. It prefers full sun and blooms on old wood, so if you are going to prune, do so right after the spring bloom.
Ringo All-Star rose
I’m always on the lookout for new compact roses that are low maintenance, disease-free and self-cleaning. Unsurprisingly, Proven Winners is bringing a new rose to market this year. The Ringo All-Star rose features flowers that “start out a rich melon-orange color with a cherry-red center.” As the flowers mature, they change to lavender and pink, so you get a multiple color effect on each plant.
The form is compact — 24 to 36 inches tall and wide. Proven Winners claim the rose is disease-resistant, does not require deadheading and is a continuous bloomer. As with all roses, the Ringo All-Star needs full sun and average water once established.
Lots of varied choices
When I searched for “new plants for 2021,” I expected to find a few new plants out there. I was actually overwhelmed by the number of new introductions, primarily from Proven Winners. While all the new selections are not compatible with our growing conditions, you have many options for refreshing your garden.
