A few years ago, direct-sales cosmetic companies promoted the concept that every person’s coloring was one of the four seasons. At home-parties, the consultant draped fabrics of seasonal colors on each guest to diagnose her seasonal color palette.
My season is autumn and one of my best colors is russet brown. You will find russet in our home, our son’s hair and, most importantly, our patio containers. Before describing these beautiful plants, what is russet?
Russet is a dark brown color that has a tinge of reddish-orange. It is an earthy, tertiary color composed of equal parts of orange and purple pigments.
In 1562, the English were the first to identify russet as a color. As an autumn color, it is often associated with sorrow or seriousness. Perhaps russet-colored leaves signify the end of the growing season, hence the sad appellation?
A favorite russet plant is tropical hibiscus (Hibiscus acetosella – Panama red) locally called “Aggie hibiscus.” Its leaves glow reddish-brown in the sunlight and it has tiny dark blooms, the color of Texas A&M University’s maroon. I love the russet leaves and often cut branches for monochromatic arrangements.
In the summer heat, containers of Aggie hibiscus need daily watering. However, when planted in the garden, their roots are deeper, and they do not need daily watering. They grow about 3 feet tall and 2 feet wide in containers. In the ground, these hibiscus can grow over 4 feet tall and 4 feet wide. They do best with morning sun and afternoon shade. Be sure to plant Aggie hibiscus in well-draining, enriched soil.
Another container plant that adds russet warmth to our patio is Coleus (Coleus bllulmei). Specifically, our russet-colored coleus is FlameThrower habenero.
Coleus come in many colors, leaf sizes and overall shapes. Coleus not only add color to the patio or garden, they are one of the easiest plants to grow and propagate.
Coleus cuttings can be rooted in water and then planted. I have good luck planting new cuttings directly in containers with moist potting soil. Also, about eight weeks before the last frost, you can propagate seeds indoors.
Coleus need well-draining, fertile soil. They usually do best in areas with partial shade while some varieties tolerate sun. Be sure to check the label.
In the summer, coleus’s lavender-colored, spiked flowers bloom. They are rather insignificant, so it’s best to remove them. Young coleus profit from having their shoots pinched so the plants will be bushier.
Coleus do not tolerate cold temperatures. Do bring them inside when temperatures dip close to freezing. If your plants are too large to transport, take cuttings to grow inside during the winter. You’ll be able to replant them in the spring.
Several years ago, my friend Janet gave me six shrimp plants (Justicia brandegeeana) in a huge container. The russet color bracts on each stem arch and look like shrimp. While not a native shrub, it has adapted to this area and attracts hummingbirds.
In contrast to Aggie hibiscus and coleus that are grown for the rich color of their leaves, shrimp plants are grown for their blooms. Shrimp plants will bloom for months, then rest a bit before blooming again. They need sunshine for the brightest flowers and frequent trimming for fuller growth and more blooms.
Cuttings are the easiest method for propagating shrimp plants. Make sure your cuttings have at least four sets of leaves. Dip stem ends in rooting hormone and poke them in moist soil. In six to eight weeks, roots will be developed.
Russet plants do add warm accents to landscapes. It is a special color.
REFERENCES: Bender, S. The Southern Living Garden Book, 1998.; Sperry, N. Lone Star Gardening, 2014; www.gardeningknowhow
