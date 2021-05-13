Palm trees evoke good thoughts of sun, water and relaxation. These images make palm trees very popular in Texas landscapes. Their distinctive trunks and decorative leaves are unique and add living sculptures to outdoor areas.
The palm family has more than 3,000 species and more than 200 genera. Palms are versatile. They grow in tropical, shady rain forests as well as in intense light on a 10,000-foot high mountain. They can be found along seashores and in deserts. Note almost all palms are sensitive to frost.
During Victoria’s February freeze, palm trees in our neighborhood were windswept and devastated by below-freezing temperatures. Seeing six majestic palm trees in one yard gone and three smaller palm trees in another yard thrive in spite of the cold, underscores the importance of selecting the right species for this area.
Good news. Late spring and summer are ideal times to buy and plant new palms. Even larger bare-rooted specimens can be moved now. Unlike other plants, palms reestablish best in warm weather.
According to Neil Sperry, a well-known Texas horticulturist, many palms can survive freezing temperatures, but you have to be careful in selecting the right ones. The first question to ask is, “How cold-hardy should a palm tree be in this area?” The variety won’t matter if it cannot survive our winters.
The second question to consider is, “How tall and wide will the palm grow?” Palm trees cannot be pruned. Be sure to choose one that is appropriate for the space available. If the palm is too large for the area, it can be a nuisance and eyesore. If the palm is too small in its space, it becomes insignificant.
Finally, “Do you want a palm with “fan” or “feather” leaves?” The fan types are heavier and make strong statements with broad hand-shaped leaves. The feather types have finer-textured fronds and look graceful in the landscape.
Palms like well-draining, sandy or loamy soils. If possible, plant your new palm on the east or south side of your home. This area tends to get less harsh wind.
Local landscaper and horticulturist, John Fossati, advises planting palms slightly above ground level in full sun. They will not survive if planted too deep.
Fertilize palms in spring and summer with a high nitrogen fertilizer that does not have weed-killer additives. Keep trees moist especially during cold spells. Dry palms suffer more injuries than those kept hydrated.
Doug Welsh, Texas A&M University horticulturist, states that the older palm trees are more cold-hardy and recommends buying bigger, older plants.
However, he cautions that maintaining tall palm trees can be expensive. These trees need to have their dead leaves trimmed annually by tree professionals.
When the forecast predicts freezing weather, it is time to protect your palm trees. Neil Sperry suggests wrapping the trunks in several layers of burlap and securing it with duct tape. If the palm is short enough, it can be covered entirely with frost cloth that is secured in the ground. Frost cloth will add 4 or 5 degrees of protection and insulate the palm tip and trunk. Do not use plastic to wrap or cover palm trees.
Special note: Sago palms are not really palms. They are prehistoric cycads (Cycas revolute) and related to cone-bearing conifers. They are very popular in Texas landscapes and listed as hardy in the Coastal Bend area. However, the persistent freeze last February did damage many sago palms.
Palm trees are unique additions to most landscapes. Select and plant the right one, and you will enjoy it for years.
