With the changing weather pattern extremes of the last couple of years, it is more important than ever to be prepared for whatever the season brings. Take note of what plants in your garden need attention, replanting or removal. Pruning of dry dead tips can be done now, but wait until the sap has fallen to do extensive pruning.
Plant trees and shrubs now
We have never experienced the freezing temperatures that we had with the five-day hard freeze in February this year. It was devastating to our landscapes. Look around town and note which trees survived and which did not. Now is the time to plant trees and shrubs so they can put down deep root systems through winter and be strong before spring. Keep in mind the mature height and shape of the trees you choose and plant them the appropriate distance from structures, especially overhead wiring. With so little precipitation this summer, water well and deeply before and after planting.
Consider replacement plants that are of the Texas Superstar classification. They are attractive natives that deal well with our adverse conditions. They have proven hardy and tolerant of our area’s weather and are disease- and insect-resistant. The Superstars were the first plants in my landscape that fully recovered from the freeze. My Texas star hibiscus, plumbago, esperanza, star jasmine and the firebush shrub have come back nicely from the roots. Go to www.agrilifetoday.tamu.edu or www.texassuperstars.com/plants for a complete list and descriptions of Texas Superstars.
Lawn care
“Doug Welsh’s Texas Garden Almanac” says that the usual date for fall fertilization of lawns is Oct. 30 for our area. By then, growth has slowed and mowing is only needed about every two weeks. Fall fertilizers should be high in nitrogen and potassium and low in phosphorus (2-1-2 or 1-0-1). All of your plants will benefit from a good water-soluble fertilizer as winter approaches.
Mulching
To hold moisture and warmth in the soil around roots, deep mulching is essential. It also keeps weeds from germinating. To keep plants protected, mulch three to four inches deep around newly planted trees and in flowerbeds. Mulch materials break down and add needed nutrients to the soil. There are many colors and types of mulch available.
Debris
When cleaning up leaves and garden debris, remember that it contains nutrients and fiber the soil needs to replace. Mowing over fallen leaves breaks them down for quicker decomposition into the soil. Leaves can also be used for mulch, or added to a composter if you use one. Try to use them if you can and not bag them up for removal.
Fall vegetable gardening
If you have not started a fall vegetable garden, it is not too late to start them from seed. Prepare your soil, plant and water regularly till established. Inspect your plants daily for signs of damage or presence of pests. The gardener’s eyes are the best prevention. Use recommended pesticides when needed, but follow directions very closely, especially on produce near ready for harvest.
Care of the wildlife
A few hummingbirds are local residents, even though the masses have or will soon continue on their way to Mexico. If you can, keep at least one feeder fresh for the locals. For other birds, a constant supply of fresh water is needed. It’s important to keep birdbaths and dishes of water clean and full.
On a closing note — be sure to have those frost covers ready. These days, one never knows when that first frost or freeze will hit. Be prepared.
