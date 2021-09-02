One of my favorite tasks at the Victoria Educational Gardens is trimming the rock roses in the xeriscape area. This year rock roses are being recognized as a Texas Superstar.
In order to be recognized as a Texas Superstar, a plant must grow well throughout Texas, be easy to propagate and available statewide for reasonable prices.
The rock rose, Pavonia lasiopetala, is native to the Hill Country but grows well throughout the state. It is a small, showy perennial shrub in the coastal bend area. In the Texas Panhandle, it is grown as a summer annual or container plant.
Texas A&M University horticulturalists describe rock roses as “bulletproof.” Rock roses tolerate drought, sun, poor soils and heat, and they continue blooming from April through November.
In "American Wildflower Florilegium," author and illustrator Jean Andrews wrote that Pavonia rose mallow or rock rose was discovered in Brazil by Jose Antonio Pavon. Early Spanish explorers called it pavonias las rosas de San Juan or the roses of St. John.
The rock rose has several stems that arise from its base. The stems are square, and the two-lipped, small, pink flowers are 1 to 2 inches in diameter.
Dr. Mike Arnold, Agrilife Research Horticulturist at Texas A&M said, “It’s kind of like the old Model T car that only comes in black. You can have any color with the rock rose, as long as you want pink.”
Foliage is medium to dark green covered in velvety, whitish, short hairs. These fine short hairs give the scalloped, heart-shaped leaves a frosted appearance. The species name, lasiopetala, means “shaggy petaled” and refers to its markedly hairy leaves.
Depending on where they are sited, plants form irregular round canopies 2 to 4 feet tall. Sizes tend to be smaller in dry, light soils and larger in fertile garden soils.
Rock roses planted in full sun to light shade produce more flowers and a denser canopy than those planted in shady areas. Rock roses seldom have pest or disease problems. One exception is when the plant is in a very shady location — it could suffer from powdery mildew.
While rock roses adapt to a wide range of soil pH levels, they do best in well-drained, limestone soils. While these plants adapt to high pH and low-fertility soils better than most plants, they grow best in fertile soils and full sun.
After the last frost, prune rock roses to 6 to 8 inches before they start their spring growth spurt. While it's a very low-maintenance plant, occasional fertilizing promotes increased flowering and a denser canopy.
As a Texas-native, rock roses grow exceptionally well in xeriscapes, rock gardens and mixed-border perennial beds. They can be used as a shrub or informal hedging plant in the Victoria area.
Rock roses link cultivated gardens with nearby wildscapes. Arnold says, “They are perfect for lending a Lone Star State feel to landscapes.” Rock roses are very resilient to heat and drought. Some rock roses planted along highways persist in local conditions that include wind, rain, heat, cold, drought and no human attention.
To propagate rock roses, collect seed as soon as its capsule turns brown but before it splits open. Seeds should be planted in the fall. Soft-wood cuttings can be planted in summer or fall.
As a short-lived perennial, the rock rose readily reseeds. The baby plants take over when the mother plants die.
Rock roses’ bright pink, hibiscus-like blossoms attract bees and hummingbirds. It is a perfect addition to a pollinator garden.
I hope you’ll come see them in the Victoria Educational Gardens’ xeriscape area where they are well-trimmed.
References: agrilifetoday.tamu.edu/2021/05/06/rock-rose-ornamental-named-newest-texas-superstar; Andrews, J. "American Wildflower Florilegium," Denton: University of North Texas Press, 1992, p. 84; www.nativebackyards.com/rock-rose; www.wildflower.org/plants/result.php?id_plant=pala13
