Summers can be brutal for Victoria gardens and gardeners. It's easy to fall into survival mode while struggling to prevent our beloved plants from succumbing to the heat and frequent drought. Here are a few tips.
Lawns suffer during the summer heat. To alleviate this stress, start by raising the lawnmower blade to the maximum recommended for your variety of turf grass. For example, for St. Augustine grass raise the blade four inches. This type of mowing helps grass develop deeper roots, fewer weeds and denser turf requiring less water. Deep watering early in the morning is recommended.
An excellent online resource published by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Lawn Care Tips for Summer, will help keep your lawn in top shape. The information covers watering, mowing, insects, diseases, fertilizing and weed control.
Choose drought and heat tolerant plants. Much gardening stress can be eliminated by choosing heat and drought tolerant plants. Most of these plants are Texas Super Stars. Once established, irrigation can be minimized.
It is amazing that these heat-lovers also tolerate our winters. A few of them may have to re-sprout from the roots in the spring.
A drip irrigation system for flowers and ornamentals saves water and reduces fungal and disease problems compared to overhead watering. It is necessary to monitor this system.
Organic mulch helps maintain moisture and protects from the scorching sun.
Monitor plants throughout the summer. That means getting up close and personal to examine plants for insects and disease. Detecting problems early allows for less toxic solutions.
Snails can quickly decimate favorite plants. Snails have an appetite for angel's trumpet and daylilies in my garden. Solutions are picking snails by hand and destroying them or using diatomaceous earth or pesticide baits. If you choose pesticides, check out toxicity levels and follow label instructions. Bait should be evenly scattered.
Grasshoppers can be severe pests in gardens. The best defense is keeping areas mowed. Monitor for grasshoppers before summer begins and start treatment with appropriately labeled insecticides as soon as you find babies (1/2 inch). When those 'babies' become adults, treatment remedies are slim.
Compare products for level of toxicity. Follow label instructions, particularly restrictions on site application, such as areas with fruits and veggies.
Mosquitos are not only bothersome pests, but pose serious health risks to the gardener. Eliminate their breeding sites — standing water. Regularly empty and clean bird baths and water bowls for pets. Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (BTI) may be added to standing water, containers, water features and rain barrels to kill mosquito larvae, provided the water is not used for human consumption. If used according to label instructions, it should not harm fish, birds or pets.
Keeping the garden area clean is a chore for all seasons. Clean yards and gardens reduce disease and insect pests. Remove dead, diseased, or seriously infested parts of plants or the whole plant. Keep the ground free of litter.
Eliminating weeds reduces competition for moisture and nutrients and minimizes breeding areas for insects. Avoid opportunities for weeds and grass burrs to go to seed.
Last but not least, take care of the gardener. Watch out for poisonous snakes and stinging or biting insects. Stay hydrated. Protect your skin from the harmful rays of the sun by wearing a hat, protective clothing, and sunscreen. Work during cooler times of the day and know when it is time to take a break.
