Editor’s Note: This is the second of a two-part series on Liliums. The first part of the series published March 26.
Six divisions of Lilium were described in last week’s column. Now let’s look at the remaining divisions, which have some unique choices for Victoria-area gardens.
Longiflorum hybrids (Div. 5), native to Japan, have fragrant trumpet-shaped blooms in white, ivory or pink tones.
The species L. longiflorum and several of its hybrids are known as Easter lilies. “Nellie White” is the hybrid you will most likely encounter this Easter. They are often purchased in pots, kept indoors and planted in the garden after blooming. Moist, well-drained soil and protection from extreme heat increase chances of continued blooms, year after year.
The Formosa lily, a species lily in this Division, has nodding 10-inch long blooms and performs well in the Victoria area.
Oriental hybrids (Div. 7) are the cut flowers we love — fragrant, vivid colors and enticing textures. Unfortunately, they detest our hot summers, prefer acidic soil, and need more chilling for optimal bloom than we can offer.
Interdivisional hybrids (Div. 8) are crosses between cultivars in different divisions — an achievement in advanced technology.
LA hybrids are crosses between L. longiflorum and Asiatic varieties. Results are hardiness and greater heat and cold tolerance. Slightly fragrant flowers resemble Asiatic lilies and are almost flat. Each bloom lasts about a week. LA hybrids are the best choices of Lilium in this area. Examples are L. “Eyeliner” and “Arriba.”
Orienpets or OT hybrids are beautiful, robust and retain the color of the Orientals, with the sturdy growth habit of Trumpets. Orienpets are more heat tolerant than Orientals. Flowers can be huge. Some varieties boast 10-inch blooms and 40-inch blooms per stem. Blossoms of “Big Brother” are 15 inches. “BudLight” is another favorite.
Orientals are incompatible with Victoria climate; however, some of the interdivisional hybrids with Orientals in their ancestry may be more promising, particularly if planting and care strategies are implemented. Since each distinct hybrid has specific growing requirements, a bit of research will help you choose which hybrids will be content in your garden.
More examples of interdivisional hybrids include L. “Zeba,” “Fusion,” “Viva La Vida,” and some new Easter lilies.
The future lies in the crossing of the interdivisional subdivisions with each other. We can look forward to heat and alkaline soil tolerance, allowing us to more reliably grow Lilium in the Victoria area.
Planting and Care — Lilium favors cold or moderate temperatures. Summer heat can be an issue. In USDA Hardiness Zones 4-9, Lilium is generally considered perennial, but Zones 8-9 require adequate protection from the sun.
Keys to success in Zones 8-9 are choosing appropriate varieties, humus-rich and fertile well-drained soil, proper planting in the fall, manipulation to protect from extreme heat, balancing the right amount of moisture to the bulb, and a bit of luck. Some varieties prefer acidic soil.
Even though the label may say “full sun,” choose a location with no more than 6-8 hours of sunlight to the top of the plant — morning sun. Minimize hot afternoon sun. A sheltered spot with eastern exposure would be ideal.
Strategies to protect fragile bulbs from heat are:
- Plant the bulb deep (6-8 inches), which also stabilizes the plant
- Minimize sunlight that hits the ground near the bulb
- Mound additional soil over the bulb so that the area is raised
- Utilize lots of mulch
- Add low-growing plants to shade the root area
Madonnas, an exception to the deep-planting rule, prefer bulbs 1 inch deep. A word of warning: All true lilies are toxic to cats and potentially fatal.
Find more about choices, varieties, care, pests and diseases at vcmga.org/gardeners_dirt/2021_Apr02.
