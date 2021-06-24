I suppose if plant parents had high expectations for their offspring, becoming a Texas AgriLife Extension Superstar would rank way up there. On March 25, the celebrity tomato earned gold by being named a Superstar.
Celebrity tomatoes have been around for quite a while. According to Larry Stein, a Texas AgriLife Extension horticulturalist, the tomato was developed in the early 1980s in the United States by Colen Wyatt. In 1984, it was named an All-American selection by All-American Selections, an organization that tests new seed varieties. Over the years, this tomato has developed a good reputation for its abundant, high-quality fruit.
Based on growth habits, tomatoes are either “determinate” or “indeterminate.” The Texas AgriLife Extensions defines determinate tomatoes as tending “to ripen all at once, so that the main harvest is concentrated into a few weeks.” Indeterminate tomato plants “grow, blossom, and produce tomatoes throughout the growing season.” Indeterminate tomatoes get big and have to be caged to support a plant that can grow to 12 feet. Fruit can be harvested up to the first frost.
So where does the celebrity fit in?
Well, the Bonnie Plants website indicates that the celebrity tomato is somewhere in between. Some consider it to be “a semi-determinate plant because it grows to a certain height, but continues to produce fruit all season until frost.” The plants normally grow to a height of 3 to 4 feet, but do need the support of a cage. This positive trait is important if you have limited space because celebrity tomatoes can be grown in large containers.
Plant characteristics
The celebrity has many positive attributes. Larry Stein notes that the plant can produce “20 or more very plump, robust fruit ... that typically weigh approximately 8 ounces and are 4 inches in diameter.” The tomato is high-quality, and he adds that the fruit continue “to ripen after being picked and are typically harvested when they start to change color.” The fruit is also resistant to cracking and splitting when there is excess water. The tomato is well-adapted to our area and is a consistent producer.
The celebrity has several other desirable characteristics. It has root-knot nematode resistance that, Stein notes, makes it different from most varieties. This trait allows you to plant tomatoes in the same area without worrying about nematodes (small, smooth worms that feed on plants). The plant is also resistant to fusarium wilt types 1 and 2, verticillium wilt and tobacco mosaic virus. Look for V,F,T on the label.
Caring for celebrity tomato
es
Like all tomatoes, the celebrity needs full sun. Bonnie Plants recommends that they be planted 2 to 3 feet apart. I think 3 feet allows for better air circulation. While they are tolerant of a variety of soils, Stein says that the location needs to drain well. Raised beds or rows will help drainage.
Stein adds that the newly-planted tomatoes should “receive small doses of water-soluble fertilizer every watering until established, then provide full doses of fertilizer every two weeks.” The soil should remain consistently moist throughout the growing season.
Pest control
The main pests for tomatoes are “stinkbugs and pinworms.” Stein says to, “apply fungicide and insecticide when fruit are about golf-ball size,” but monitor the plants as the tomatoes “may reach harvest before sprays are needed.”
What’s not to like?
The celebrity tomato is a proven winner. It has been a popular tomato for about 40 years and is widely available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.