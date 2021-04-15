Decisions, decisions and more decisions: To throw away and replace or wait and see what will happen? Victoria County Master Gardener Association members, like all gardeners in this vicinity, have been enduring this dilemma since winter storm Uri blasted into our area in mid-February. Depressing, but wait. Plant-life started to reemerge almost a week following the big chill. Oak trees have now put on new leaves, Cape plumbago shoots are peeking through the soil, as are many other plants considered lost.
The bottom line is how much do I try to keep the landscape design I had, or do I want to make changes? Having browsed at the big box garden centers and local nurseries, I have found that the cost of plants has gone up just like everything else. I also noticed long lines of shoppers waiting to check out with their carts full. Some of them have been doing what I call frenzy shopping, and all the while I’m struggling to resist joining all the buyers. Some advice for you and me follows.
As you browse through the local nurseries, it is the time to ask questions about what plants are available now and what they expect to have in the near future. Check out the Victoria County Master Gardeners website at vcmga.org to make informed decisions. The VCMGA website offers the fantastic “Gardener’s Dirt” column and archives, YouTube videos, an outstanding guide to what grows well in our state and the 39-page “Texas Super Star” brochure.
The archives include weekly articles printed as far back as 2003. As you may imagine, the amount of researched information is mindboggling. In addition, the YouTube entries provide demonstrations by VCMGA members and Victoria County Texas A&M AgriLife Service Extension Agent Matt Bochat on composting, keyhole gardening, daylilies and fairy gardens. Deserving special notice is Bochat’s informative tour of our Victoria Educational Gardens that we master gardeners call “VEG.” The gardens are located across from the Victoria Regional Airport control tower. You will want to visit VEG many times throughout the year.
Information is also available on VCMGA’s Facebook page, which can be found under “Victoria County Master Gardener Association.” The page regularly includes specific “Dirt” columns, and new photos of VCMGA’s Victoria Educational Gardens. For those who want to keep up with Master Gardeners’ activities, readers can peruse photos of VEG, and find updates on the association’s plans and events. Friends of the VCMGA Facebook page also may make comments or submit questions. Facebook is another good way to get acquainted with this important volunteer organization and learn more about gardening.
The Victoria Educational Gardens is a place to observe. Many people look at VEG as a great place to relax and enjoy nature, but the gardens are more than that. VEG is also a great place to take photos. It is a place to observe, and observations are extremely useful for planning or restructuring a landscape. A photograph is one thing, but seeing how a mature plant actually looks next to other plants is helpful in deciding the right plants for your landscape.
If you happen to visit VEG on Monday and Thursday morning workdays, feel free to converse with the master gardeners. Master gardeners are glad to share information, insights and advice on horticulture. It is the mission of master gardeners to educate citizens on all aspects of gardening.
VEG is open each day from dawn to dusk, and its free. All are welcome.
