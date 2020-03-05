It is easy for a new gardener to become frustrated with their planting abilities. No one said gardening is easy, but it can be very therapeutic and rewarding when you stick with it. Just as a new job or adventure can take time to adjust to and become a pro at it, so can gardening. I don’t think anyone ever stops learning all the tricks of a perfect garden.
All garden knowledge is basically built on wisdom, advice from long-time gardeners, some folklore, old wives tales and just good old persistence. All garden failures can always be tried again.
Here are some of the old time, passed down suggestions from experienced gardeners. The No. 1 suggestion has to be to start with a good, rich soil.
Next suggestion, make compost. Trench composting was one of the popular methods in past generations. Putting kitchen scraps in shallow trenches and then covering them in soil was oftentimes used if there was no room for a compost pile.
Planting by signs. Many of our great grandparents swore by using moon phases and zodiac signs to guide their plantings. There are still many gardeners that use this system with much success.
Deadheading your flowers, especially throughout the summer months, was said to encourage healthy, colorful blooms all summer-long.
Planting lots of flowers and herbs to attract pollinators to your gardens was encouraged, as it still is today. Flowers and herbs also encourage beneficial insects like parasitic wasps, ladybugs and lacewings. All of which have been wonderful garden helpers for many many years.
To more evenly distribute tiny seeds, mix the seeds with equal amounts of cornmeal. This also helps to make the placement of the seeds more visible in the soil.
It’s methods like these that have helped many generations of gardeners to succeed and enjoy their plantings.
“There are no gardening mistakes, only experiments.” – Janet Kilburn Phillips
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature’ not against it’ and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
