This is the time of the year when many gardeners are happily planting squash plants.
Timing is everything when planting squash seeds or transplants. Plant too early in the fall and squash could suffer and freeze, and wait to plant too late and insect pests could begin moving in.
So how does a gardener know when to plant?
Usually experienced gardeners wait until the danger of frost has passed and soil temperature is at least 60 degree or higher since squash does not like cool weather.
Squash are extremely prolific plants that prefer a loose soil with generous amounts of organic matter. Spreading 3-4 inches over the planting area and working it in before planting is beneficial.
Squash plants are heavy feeders that want moist soils and regular applications of fertilizers.
Regular applications of nutrients to enrich and replenish the soil will help plants continue to produce fruits throughout their growing season.
Even when planting at the right time, insects could still become a problem with squash plants. Squash borers seem to be the most usual squash problem. These guys can wreak havoc on squash plants.
This borer burrows into the stems of the squash plant and literally sucks the life out of it. By the time you have noticed this damage, it's too late to do anything about it.
Squash borers come from a moth that lays her eggs at the bases of plants. When the eggs hatch, the larvae burrow into the lower stems, weakening or killing the plant.
When released, the Thrichogramma wasp will eat the borers' eggs before they can hatch and destroy the squash. Borer eggs are tiny, flat, oval and brown. The moth is about 1⁄2 an inch long with a gray or black body that's marked with orange red on its abdomen, legs and head.
Be watchful of this damaging moth.
Until next time lets all try to garden with nature not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.