Did you know that the International Herb Association designates a new spice every year? Yes. The 2023 Herb of the Year is ginger (Zingiber officianale).
Ginger grows in hot humid climates all over the world. Although it flowers, the ginger root or rhizome is used as a spice.
Ginger is an herbaceous perennial of the Zingiberaceae family and related to turmeric and cardamom. It originated in South East Asia and was one of the first spices to be exported. It arrived in Europe with the spice trades. A little known fact is that in the 14th century England, a pound of ginger cost as much as a sheep.
In 2020, India produced 4.3 million metric tons of ginger making it the world’s largest producer of ginger. In India, ginger is produced on homestead or family farms.
Planting ginger begins with finding some ginger root to plant. In the United States, you will rarely find ginger for sale in nurseries. However, you can find ginger root in the produce section of most grocery stores. Choose a plumb, healthy ginger root that is about 4 to 5 inches long and has a number of little knobs. The best ginger root for growing has greenish tips on its fingers.
There is a difference between organic and non-organic ginger. Non-organic ginger root requires overnight soaking to help remove the germination inhibitor that is often sprayed on it.
Organic ginger will not have this chemical.
Ginger plants take 10 months to mature. Plant it in the spring after the last frost. The Zingiber officianale plant produces clusters of white and pink flower buds that bloom into yellow flowers. It is a perennial reed-like plant that grows about 3 to 4 feet tall.
In Victoria, ginger can grow in the ground. It grows best with morning sun and afternoon shade in loose soil amended with lots of compost.
Before planting, break off 2-inch sections that have at least two buds or rounded points on them. Let the cut pieces dry in a warm, dry place and wait until it starts to sprout.
Plant the root pieces horizontally in the ground or in a pot. Ginger does best with only one-inch of soil covering it and a thorough watering after planting it. Ginger thrives in moist conditions so supply it with consistent moisture.
Ginger makes a great houseplant. Select a large pot because you want the roots to grow and increase in volume. Self-watering containers work well because ginger loves damp soil.
When planting ginger outdoors, situate it in an eastern facing bed with afternoon shade. Ginger outside likes bright light but not direct sun.
Another tip is to plant it near a pond or downspout since warm conditions and lots of moisture are its ideal growing conditions.
Once ginger has started to grow, it can be harvested. However, leaving it until autumn will produce a larger rhizome and more ginger.
When you are ready to harvest lift the ginger plant from the soil. If you would like to grow more ginger, break off part of the root that has foliage and replant it.
Remove foliage from the remaining ginger root and wash it. To make it easier to use, break the ginger root into smaller pieces. Store it in plastic in the refrigerator’s vegetable drawer or freeze it.
Ginger is a common spice used world-wide. Some common uses are flavoring vegetables, rice, pickles, soda and alcoholic beverages.
Ground ginger is used around holiday time in gingerbread, cookies, cakes and mulled wine.
For best results fresh ginger may be substituted for ground ginger at a ratio of 6 to 1.
Enjoy growing and experimenting with the 2023 Herb of Year.
