When planting a new tree, it’s important to pay attention to details, especially during the hot temperatures we are experiencing.
How the tree is treated at planting and for the first few years of its life can be very important. Those years can grow a tree that lives for a few months and dies or that thrives for hundreds of years. It’s those beginning years that can make a big difference.
Plant the tree in a new hole where the top of the root ball will be just slightly above ground level. Back fill as soon as possible with native soil from the hole and top dress that with a bucket or two of organic compost followed by mulch on top of this.
Thoroughly water the soil by hand so you are assured to have the best possible water contact between the root ball and the surrounding soil. Pay close attention to moisture in the first few months and years.
Failure to keep plants properly watered is often the number one cause of sick or dead plants; either too much, too little or too late. Don’t think new plantings should be able to wait another day or six before getting another good watering.
Paying attention to plantings, especially your younger ones, can make a big difference in your landscape especially during this extreme heat.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.