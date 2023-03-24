For years native ladybug Hippodamia convergens species have been one of my major go-to beneficial insects used to help get rid of all kinds of pest insects. But over the past few years their availability has been declining because of many environmental impacts.
Many scientists seem to believe there are lots of factors, not just one that has contributed to the decline.
This has lead me, and many other organic gardeners, to use other beneficials for our insect pest controls.
Green lacewings are my new major beneficial insect go-to that will help to get rid of all kinds of pest insects just as the ladybugs did. As with ladybugs, beneficial lacewings are natural enemies and predators of all sorts of soft bodied insects plus their insect eggs.
Adult lacewings are about ¾ inch long with lacy wings. They are weak fliers and are commonly found near or on aphids colonies.
Lacewing eggs are either laid singly or in small groups. Each is always found perched on the tip of a hair-like stalk that’s about a ½ inch long. This helps to reduce cannibalism of the eggs by sibling larvae. Females usually deposit their eggs close to a food source for their larvae.
Lacewing larvae are called aphidlions because they feed on many other soft bodied insects, as well as aphids. They are voracious feeders attacking with large curved hollow mandibles.
One advantage when using lacewing eggs rather than ladybugs is that ladybugs are winged and will disperse from release areas. When lacewing larvae hatch they are wingless and remain in the general area looking for insect prey. Lacewing prey on the same pest insects as ladybugs do.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.