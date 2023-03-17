Every year about this time I start getting lots of questions from fellow gardeners about their healthy squash plants that aren't producing squash.
Usually the problem is a lack of pollination. Gardeners have depended on bees and many other pollinators to help with pollinating for centuries.
Unfortunately in recent years many bee populations have started declining. There are various reasons thought to be causes of the decline, such as pesticides, climate change, pests, colony collapse disorder, suburban sprawl and poor nutrition. The loss of bees means many plants may need some human help with pollination since bees can have problems accessing certain flowers, such as squash plant flowers.
It is possible to hand pollinate many varieties of plants to provide better yields. Hand pollinating can help to produce earlier harvest, which could encourage your plants to grow fruits sooner than having to wait for pollinators to show up. Once you find a few blossoms on your plants it would be time to start pollinating. Many times the earliest flowers to appear may all be male flowers, with female flowers with their tiny fruits soon to follow. Male flowers will have a bare stem below the flower, while female flowers will have a tiny immature squash fruit below the flower.
Morning is a good time to pollinate squash as flowers should be open by then. Take a male flower and gently remove the petals to expose the male anther that should be covered pollen. Lightly brush the male anther against the female flowers stigma a few times, leaving some pollen behind to use on two or three other female flowers. Some people prefer to use a cotton swab or a small brush to transfer the pollen. You have now become a bee substitute.
Until next time, let's try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.