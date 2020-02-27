Boys and girls, guess what time it is? This time of year some of us are itching to get in the yard. However, it is too wet, too cold or just too blah. It is time to get creative and start your project list. We may have some cold temperatures ahead of us, but newsflash – spring is around the corner.
Non-living elements of yard
Do you know what hardscaping is? Hardscape is the non-living elements of your yard. They can be patios, walls, fences, borders or other structures. We are going to learn more about hardscaping, limiting it to fencing and borders. While not entirely riveting, hopefully, this column will be informative. As the band Three Dog Night sang, it is “Easy to be Hard.”
Fencing
I have been wanting a fence. That is not completely true. I want a large dog. One day, that may happen. But I can’t get a dog until I have a fence.
I drive around town checking out people’s fences. I wouldn’t call it fence envy. But wood and vinyl and metal, oh my, there are lots of choices. There are many examples to pick from in Victoria. Just take a ride and check them out. How do you decide which one is right for you?
- Secure perimeter
Why do you want a fence? I can think of two reasons. The first is to keep critters out of your yard. The second is to keep critters in your yard. Those reasons are actually the same reason. You want to secure your perimeter.
- Types
As I mentioned earlier, there are many types of fences. You might choose a privacy fence or something decorative. There are simple designs or more ornate ones.
You may pick wrought-iron or even a chain-link version. When I see an attractive privacy fence, I immediately think, “What goes on behind that fence?” The Gladys Kravitz (from the television show “Bewitched”) in me comes out. Yes, that dates me. Come to think about it, my neighbors have some great fences. Hmmm, what could be the common denominator?
Borders
Have you thought about a border?
- Contain plantings/soil
Borders can contain your plants and soil. They may speed up lawn cutting and maintenance. I know my lawn-boy, AKA husband, would appreciate this construction.
- Can be made of various materials
Borders can be rock, metal, wood or concrete. There are a myriad of choices. Take a field trip and look around to see what you fancy.
Research project; choose wisely Whether your penchant is for barbecue, entertaining, leisure, swimming or cooking, all can be accommodated. There are things to consider before you jump off into your hardscaping project. Don’t run to the lumber yard until you do your homework. Your finished project will determine your final grade.
What do you want? How will you use it? For example, if you are wanting a wooden fence, you might consider a barrier to keep your dog from digging out from under it.
It is critical to do your research. Fixed objects can’t be moved easily, without great effort and expense. Remember, mistakes can be costly and will probably leave you with buyer’s remorse. Invest in quality design and materials to get the most years out of your project. Always think about form and function versus cost.
- Plan around the landscape
You may not want to put in a pool under a tree if you have other options. Consider the entire area even if you are only able to do part of the design for now. You may be building a patio for now. A gazebo or outdoor kitchen may be built later.
- Cost
What will it cost? Budget rears its ugly head. Dreaming is free. Reality is not.
- Consider maintenance
How about maintenance? Are you going to follow through with staining, painting, or even a cleaning project? I prefer to spend more time in the yard surveying my handiwork and less time on catching up with maintenance. Generally, the more elaborate the project design, the more maintenance it could need.
Preparation is everything. You will want to enjoy this feature for many years. Make sure to do a thorough job.
- Construction options
Construction is the final phase. You are almost done. Consider if you want a do-it-yourself project or if you want it professionally built. You are not saving money if you end up in the emergency room.
Now that the project is finished, you can enjoy it. Pat yourself on the back, sit down and relax.
Build your dream correctly to avoid mistakes.
Bonnie Tyler sang, “It’s a heartache.” I would change the lyrics to “It’s a hardscape, nothing but a hardscape.”
