Victoria County Master Gardener
Boys and girls, guess what time it is? Believe it or not, the holiday season has begun with this week having been Thanksgiving. Yes, I know that you have seen Christmas decorations out in stores since August. But it is truly time to consider decorating your home.
Derive inspiration from your own landscape
Why not think about using your own garden or landscape for inspiration? As a bonus, if you are lucky, you may be able to keep costs to a minimum. Fresh is best. Use what you have for a beautiful display.
It just takes time
We all seem to work on different time schedules. Not everyone is a procrastinator like me. For example, my friend Joan Rawlinson began decorating her house before Halloween. Before you gasp, she had good reason to begin so early. There were scheduling conflicts she had to contend with.
Joan loves Christmas. However, come December 26th, the decorations are boxed up until next year. Some of us like to wait until Epiphany to remove ornamentation. For my calendar, Epiphany can arrive as late as spring. Remember, I tend to procrastinate.
- Time to plan
Let’s start with a plan. What do you want to decorate? What colors do you want to use?
What do you want to spend?
- Survey yard
Next, survey your yard. What do you have to use? While we think of holiday decorating to include pine, holly, fir and spruce, other evergreens are available to us in the South. Refer to the list of plants printed with this article.
Materials from landscapes make great decorations
My yard is tiny without much foliage. When I sent out an SOS for supplies, I was blessed with pinecones and a ton of evergreens from Master Gardeners Helen Collins and Pat Plowman respectively. Thank you, ladies!
Pinecones evoke holidays to me.
- Pinecone fire starters
You can make fireplace starters by wrapping twine around a pinecone leaving a wick. Then dip the pinecone in wax. I used wax that I colored green with a crayon.
- Pinecone wreaths
A pinecone wreath is a welcome addition to your home. You can trim the pinecones if they are too big. Then either wire – or my choice, hot glue – them to a wreath form. You can use foam, wire or grapevine. Whatever you desire. Spray the pinecones with a sealer for years of enjoyment. You can finish with ribbons, berries or ornaments. This will be so pretty.
- Evergreen kissing balls
When I think of holiday decorating, I must have a kissing ball. Mistletoe is sometimes used for this purpose. However, while mistletoe is common around here, it likes to grow up high. By all means use it if you can get it. Since I am afraid of heights and my handsome husband with his handy-dandy ladder is out at the golf course, let me suggest we use something else.
You can purchase a ball of foam. Make sure you buy the kind for fresh flowers. Unfortunately, this is something I have done wrong. Soak the ball and let it drain. Wrap a length of ribbon around the ball leaving enough ribbon for a loop to hang your ball. I used hot glue. Trim cuttings of holly, pittosporum or boxwood. Stick the cuttings into the ball. Occasionally, soak or spray your ball with water to keep it fresh longer. This is easy and gorgeous.
- Fresh garland, mantel or centerpiece
If you want a garland, you will need heavy twine. If you can’t find green twine, you can paint your own. For the garland, you can twist the twine around the branches.
Since I have neither a fireplace nor stairs, I made a centerpiece. I used magnolia branches as the base. I sprayed some of them with gold paint for a special look. Next, add whatever greenery you prefer. I added candles. If you want, add ribbons or ornaments. The finished craft will be regal.
- Decorated container plants
Don’t neglect your plants. They are yearning to be decorated also. You might want to add some evergreens to your pot plants. There is an almost dead geranium under those branches. I used Japanese yew and pyracantha. I think it looks splendid.
Resources for inspiration
There are many resources for you to find inspiration. The library has a multitude of free books to check out.
You can buy magazines or go online. My favorite website is Pinterest. I consider it an addiction; I can spend hours surfing those ideas.
Lastly, holiday decorating can begin and end with your garden. Use what you have for original decorations that you create – and love the inspiration that makes you the envy of family and friends.
