I find indoor plants tend to be a bit more popular this time of year because of the weather. Cold, damp, cloudy days can keep many gardeners indoors with their indoor plants. That could be a good thing, since it’s been proven that some indoor plants are able to clean the air and reduce stress. I believe plants grown inside are just a wonderful way to invite nature indoors.
Nobody wants to find insects in their home, especially on any of their plants. Fortunately, outdoor plants are where we tend to find the majority of pest and disease problems. But, this time of year, I frequently get questions about indoor plants that have some sort of pests on them. Recently, I’ve heard from a couple of people about some of their indoor plants showing silvery streaks on some of the leaves of their houseplants. Some report also seeing signs of deformed foliage.
Many people don’t notice indoor pests on their plants until after they have an infestation. Sad-looking plants are often thought of as having watering issues, either too much or too little. With closer observation, many report finding tiny, thin, pale-colored insects that move very quickly on some of their plants. Many times, the bad guys turn out to be house thrips.
House thrips are sucking insects that feed on plant juices by puncturing the surface of the plants foliage, stems or blooms. Females lay their eggs on the plants, and quickly, these hatch into young thrips, which are called nymphs. Nymphs soon drop to the soil where they will mature into adults, come out of the soil and start the life cycle all over again.
Controlling thrips is not always easy to do. Early detection will be key to eradicating all adults and inground eggs. At the first sign of thrips, isolate the plant from all others in the area. If possible, treatment will be easier done outdoors. If this is possible, you can easily spray the entire plant with a garden hose. An alternative method is to spray the entire plant and soil with insecticidal soap or Neem oil.
Proper care of all plants is key to overall health, production and beauty of each plant. Proper feeding, the correct placement and watering is essential.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
