This time of year, right after Valentine’s Day, I usually get several questions from new gardeners asking how to plant and successfully grow their new rose bush they received for Valentine’s Day. It seems that many people have switched from giving cut flowers on Valentine’s Day to giving live rose bushes, which is so much more practical. So here’s how I suggest planting and raising beautiful roses.
First, choose a planting site that will give your rose bush at least 6 hours of sun. The planting area needs to drain very well and the soil should be fertile with lots of good compost and organic fertilizer. Dig a hole slightly bigger than the pot size it came in and a depth no deeper than the plant was growing in the pot.
To get any plant off to a healthy start, dust the bottom of the hole with a dry natural, not synthetic, fertilizer before placing the plant in the hole. Without disturbing the root ball remove the rose from it’s pot and place it in the hole right on top of the fertilizer. Backfill the hole with the native soil you took out of the hole and use your fingers to lightly compact the soil and remove any air pockets. Water thoroughly.
Newly planted roses will need regular watering until well established. With the high and low temperatures we are currently having your watering schedule will probably be erratic until temperatures even out. Once consistent warm spring temperatures are here, your rose will fe ready for compost and a little more fertilizer all around the base of the bush. Mulching your rose bush will help to retain moisture in the soil and help to keep the young root system cooler this summer. Providing your Valentine’s rose bush with these needs will reward you with years of beautiful Valentines blooms.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature’ not against it’ and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
