As a gardener, I would assume we all deal with insects of all kinds. I bet most all new gardeners soon discover that not all insects are beneficial.
Knowing what the insect is and understanding how each specific insect lives can be an important first step in successfully raising plants.
New gardeners soon realize that insects, good and bad, will almost always show up in your gardens.
Another gardening tip is to consider where you find each type of insect and what it is doing. Most insects are quite particular where their food supply is concerned and will eat only certain plants. Since very young insects have limited abilities to move about, their mothers are careful to lay eggs on or very near plants that are prone to be eaten by their young.
Ever wonder how insects are able to find their host plants? Well, many of them are able to smell an essence of a plant with their feet or antennae, while others look for certain colors such as the bright orange/yellow of squash blossoms. Some other types of insects may prefer to sample whatever plant they might happen to land on and then decide whether they have found a good place to feed. By paying close attention to where insects are found, you can often figure out their identities.
Many insects that damage plants do so by eating leaves, sucking plant juices, or boring their way inside stems, trunks, or branches.
With time, many gardeners learn to identify the beneficial insects from the bad ones. In the mean time, ask an older gardener that has more gardening experiences for help. Gardeners lean with their hands in the dirt.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.