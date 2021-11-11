Fall weather usually brings about cooler weather, shorter days and all types of colorful blooming plants such as pansies, snapdragons, cyclamen, caladiums, flowering kales, asters and dianthus.
Such beautiful blooming flowerbeds these plants can make. But what about indoor beauties?
Many times, as fall turns into winter, our outdoor weather can become unpleasant. Cold, wet, windy days can sometimes keep many of us indoors for weeks at a time. Scientists have proven that being indoors, away from nature, for several days at a time can affect the mood and health of humans.
Way back in the 1950s, a doctor by the name of Dr. T.G. Randolph was one of the first medical doctors to realize the associations between our indoor air pollutions and our different allergies and other chronic illnesses. Even in today’s world, most humans don’t realize the serious nature of this problem.
People today living in industrialized societies spend as much as 90% of their lives indoors. Bringing nature into our homes and offices can help with this problem. Living plants can have a beneficial effect on humans and areas we inhabit. Many years ago in Norway, studies were done that showed how illnesses could be dropped by 60% when plants were used in homes.
Many people find having living plants in their homes or offices as a source that relieves stress, boosts creativity and helps achieve focus. Evidence finds that houseplants might even help to influence air quality in our homes and offices.
Liriope plants are usually grown as outdoor plants but can also make interesting indoor plants that are good at removing unwanted chemical vapors from indoors. Dracaena plants are another common outdoor plant that make good indoor air cleaners. Then there’s also Christmas and Easter cacti, which are good at removing indoor carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen at night.
Here is a recipe for a non-toxic insecticide spray you can use indoors or out on any of these indoor plants I’ve mentioned: 2 tsp. vegetable oil, 1/8 tsp. dishwashing detergent and 8 ounces warm tap water.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.