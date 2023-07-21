Have you ever thought what our planet would be like without insects? Truth be told our planet needs insects just as much as we humans do. Without insects that are great for helping to break down and dispose of wastes, all types of dead animals and plants would accumulate in our environments. Almost all bugs play a very important role in our survival.
It’s estimated that there are 200 million insects for each human. That’s a lot of bugs.
Insects are the main food source for many amphibians, mammals, reptiles and birds. One little wasp can eat 2 pounds of other insects in a 2,000 square foot garden. Spiders eat 400 billion to 800 billion tons of insects a year.
Cute little ladybugs are very voracious meat eaters and can eat as many as 1,000 aphids during its larval development and several hundred more while it’s an adult and is producing eggs.
The role insects play in the pollination of plants is thought to be incalculable. Many insects feed on pollen and nectar that they gather while the fertilized plants are able to form fruit and set seeds. Insects pollenate 85% of wild plants and 75% of agricultural crops.
Many insects disperse fruits and seeds from plants that can end up spreading across long distances without relying on wind pollination.
Not only can insects help to feed us, but can also break down and clean up our waste. Insects clean up all types of dead things and return it to the soil that soon turns into valuable rich organic matter.
Without insects it appears our planet just might be in trouble.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.