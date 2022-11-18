For this week’s column, I thought I’d write something to help you identify some of the common insect pests often found in gardens. Knowing what pest you’re battling can help you to control the problems. I’ll go through many of the pests and popular vegetables I usually get questions about.
Let’s start with artichokes. Aphids are the usual pests found feeding on the leaves.
Basil plants can have problems with several different varieties of worms and caterpillars as well as small beetles.
Broccoli is always a very popular vegetable crop for humans as well as insect pests. Watch out for aphids, cabbageworms, cabbage loopers, flea beetles and cutworms.
Cabbage is often eaten on by different types of small green caterpillars that eat leaves and hide under the damaged leaves.
Some time celery plants can be attacked by leafhoppers and some small caterpillars but most common pests are usually parsley worms, which can devour celery leaves.
Collards can be destroyed by the same pests found on cabbage plants, although collards are more pest resistant than other cabbages.
Cucumber plants can become damaged by cucumber beetles, which could feed on your plants and transmit bacterial wilt. Cutworms often kill young cucumber seedlings.
Most insects don’t seem to care if pepper plants are hot or sweet in taste. Cut worms will destroy young plants. Aphids and leafhoppers can be problems and spread viral diseases. Tomato horn worms as well as other worms can become a problem.
Get to know your good insects so you don’t make the mistake and kill them instead of the bad guys.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.